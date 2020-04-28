VMP Committed to Helping Customers with “Business Distancing” Initiatives During COVID-19 Crisis

STEVENSVILLE, Md., April 28, 2020 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, CI, residential, and pro audio/video markets, continues to be Open For Business, launching new products and providing virtual sales tools for its partners and customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is a tough time for both businesses and individuals, and we want everyone to know VMP is here for our neighbors, partners, and customers,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Trade shows and so much of the face-to-face business our industries have always relied upon have become sidelined for the foreseeable future. VMP is here to help you during these trying times. Besides our warehouse being open and fully operational, we are also providing online sales tools to help our partners and customers who must rely on ‘business distancing’, such as virtual options to help keep their businesses open and productive.”

VMP products can be found not just on its website, but also at D-Tools and its distribution partner websites. If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, VMP also offers VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com. The VMP sales team and its distributor network are still 100 percent available to field calls.

“We are committed to ensuring that we continue to offer our products during this time while also doing our part in keeping our staff and customers safe and healthy,” Fulmer continued. “Let’s all remember that we are all in this together and hopefully sooner than later ‘business as usual’ will once again become everyone’s mantra.”

VMP recently celebrated its 25 year as a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communications, and security industries.

For more information, please visit or call toll free 877-281-2169. If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

