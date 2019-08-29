IBC 2019: Pioneering visual storytelling brands Vizrt, NewTek™ and NDI® unite under single purpose

Vizrt, NewTek™ and NDI® come to IBC 2019 (stand 7.B01) under the umbrella brand of Vizrt Group – uniting three pioneering visual storytelling brands under a single purpose – to help customers deliver more stories, better told.

The Vizrt group of brands will enable customers to master the complexity of visual storytelling and maximize their creativity. Together, the brands provide access to the most comprehensive platform of IP-based, software-defined visual storytelling solutions on the market—serving every type of storyteller in every kind of organization.

At the same time, NewTek and Vizrt will leverage their own existing routes to market and will remain dedicated to their respective customer bases.

Vizrt will continue to innovate and shape the ecosystem that enables the upper tiers of visual storytelling in broadcast, enterprise and new media. This is made accessible to customers by expert in-house teams of professional services consultants, account managers and customer success managers.

NewTek will continue to give every storyteller a voice through video via its strong reseller network. NewTek is committed to working with its channel partners to meet the needs of the end user and the brand’s route to market will be 100% through its indirect channel.

NDI, the digitally native, IP-based, video connectivity standard will now be positioned under the umbrella brand of Vizrt Group. This will afford the NDI brand an increased degree of focus and autonomy, enabling it to deliver more value to NewTek and Vizrt customer solutions, as well as those of third-party partners.

Michael Hallen, CEO, commented:“We are now in a position to pool the pioneering innovation and engineering strengths of Vizrt, NewTek and NDI for the benefit of all our customers. I’m incredibly excited to help our customers reach their goals by leveraging our powerful intellectual property, valuable channel network and industry thought leaders. This will deliver on our mission, which simply put is: more stories, better told.”

The Vizrt group of brands are supported by 700 employees in 30 global offices, and counts CNN, Fox, BBC, Mediacorp, New York Giants, SBS, Tencent, Globosat, and MTV amongst its clients.