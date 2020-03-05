Vizrt Group Leverages IP-Based Adaptive and Software-Defined Visual Storytelling To Support Customers and Partners During Challenging Times

The Vizrt Group, parent company of the Vizrt, NewTek and NDI® brands, today announced the launch of VizrTV (www.vizr.tv) and NewTekTV (www.newtek.tv). These two “digital-first” communications platforms are designed to deliver key product awareness, innovation, and support messages to help customers and partners better adapt to changing market environments. The new online channels will be operational for CABSAT in Dubai and NAB 2020 in Las Vegas and will be available for viewers around the world who may not attend in person due to COVID-19.

CABSAT attendees will find Vizrt at Booth C3-10 from 31st March – 2nd April. At NAB 2020, attendees can visit Vizrt at booth #SL4516, NewTek at booth #SL4511, and NDI at booth #SL4711 from 19th – 22nd April.

Vizrt Group is a globally scaled company that operates locally. The new digital-first platforms will enable the Group’s three brands to communicate their key product innovation messages by utilizing the power and flexibility of IP-based, software-defined visual storytelling (#SDVS) on a global basis.

For the tradeshows, the group will be exercising its local teams from Vizrt, NewTek and NDI who will be ready to welcome any customers in attendance, to discuss how software-defined visual storytelling tools and solutions can help them enhance their live content production capabilities.

“Our customers play a vital role in keeping their audiences informed during these dynamic and rapidly changing times,” said Michael Hallén, CEO of the Vizrt Group. “Because we are leading the industry with adaptive and software-defined visual storytelling products, we are uniquely positioned to use VizrTV and NewTekTV to deliver our message, using our own tools in a very tailored way, to a screen that is convenient to our customers.”

Vizrt Group’s primary concern is for the health of its people, be they customers, partners, colleagues, or family. As such, Vizrt Group is actively monitoring local and global health authority advice and guidelines, and these will be rigorously followed. As the public health situation continues to develop, Vizrt Group is committed to supporting our customers and partners as they adapt, and IP-based software-defined visual storytelling is our primary communication platform. This will be supported with locally focused tradeshow and exhibition participation.