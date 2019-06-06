VITEC's Zero-Delay Contribution Solutions on Display at BroadcastAsia2019

Visit VITEC at BroadcastAsia2019, Stand 4H2-10

PARIS — June 5, 2019 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, will demonstrate its broad portfolio IPTV and contribution solutions for corporate, broadcast, and government at BroadcastAsia2019, June 18-20 in Singapore. On stand 4H2-10, VITEC will highlight its ultra-low-latency and time-synced IP contribution solutions in broadcast-grade HEVC and its EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Solution.

"With ultra-low-latency streaming in HEVC, VITEC provides a solution where every bit and millisecond counts for workflows within the broadcast market. A high-quality and ultra-fast HEVC encoder is paramount to reducing latency and bit rate while maintaining excellent video quality during transmission," said Bruno Teissier, international sales and marketing director, VITEC. "As BroadcastAsia2019 visitors will see, our products align perfectly with those trends, delivering the ultra-low latency, stream protection, and time synchronization that are imperative in today's broadcast and streaming operations."

At BroadcastAsia2019, VITEC will demonstrate a host of innovations, including the MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder pair that delivers zero-latency contribution with 16 ms glass-to-glass latency thanks to the VITEC HEVC GEN2+ codec. This groundbreaking codec provides best-in-class HEVC video quality up to 4:2:2 10-bit, setting new industry standards in video quality, bit rate, and latency. Included in the HEVC contribution demo will be the VITEC Playout Server, which enables high-quality, low-bandwidth, and reliable contribution over the internet, leading to a dramatic reduction in operating expenses. In addition, the solution is compatible with industry standard decoders, such as the popular VLC player, ensuring unprecedented latency with a software decoder, as low as 50 ms glass-to-glass.

The company will showcase time-synchronized playback on its MGW Ace Encoder and quad-channel MGW Diamond HEVC encoders that ensure perfect production of multiple independent IP streams across several MGW Ace Decoders. VITEC will also introduce the MGW Ace Decoder OG, a broadcast-quality, dense, multichannel IP decoder in the popular openGear card form factor.

VITEC will give a live demo of the EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Solution, which cost-effectively replaces legacy systems, delivering a cutting-edge, enterprise-grade IPTV solution to TVs, video walls, desktops, and even mobile devices. The EZ TV IPTV platform includes high-performance endpoints with HEVC and 4K HDR support. It also includes the EZ TV Media Library, which offers powerful tools for archiving, recording, organizing, tagging, and annotating as well as for performing visual-image searches or running queries based on metadata. The EZ TV Media Library is accessible through a web interface and allows for online, real-time sharing and collaboration.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

