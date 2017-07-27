VITEC's Multi-Site Streaming Solution Brings Together the Communities of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- July 27, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Chandler, Arizona, installed VITEC's House of Worship Multi-Site Streaming Solution at its two satellite campuses. Featuring VITEC's MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Series Decoder fully integrated with Renewed Vision(TM) ProVideoServer(TM) (PVS), the solution enables the organization to deliver two synchronized, low-latency, and broadcast-quality camera feeds to each site, making it the ideal dual-input, dual-output, time-slipped media record and playout server.



"Cornerstone is a growing church committed to offering an inclusive community that unites our campuses with one message," said Marty Sawyers, Cornerstone's executive pastor. "VITEC's Multi-Site Video Streaming Solution enabled us to flawlessly stream both of camera feeds from our original campus to remote sites. Utilizing the integrated time-slip and playback capabilities of the Renewed Vision ProVideoServer, all the people who attend the services at our satellite campuses now get the same message and rich video experience that's taking place at our main campus. VITEC not only met our budget criteria but our requirement for quality, which we weren't willing to sacrifice."



With VITEC's Houses of Worship Multi-Site Video Streaming Solution, Cornerstone is able to stream and play back its two camera feeds in perfect synchronization, at the highest HD video quality available, and at the lowest possible latency to both campuses. As a result, the campuses feel like natural extensions of the main church, providing members with a rich, engaging worship experience. Powered by VITEC's second-generation codec (GEN2), the solution bundles VITEC's 100-percent hardware-based IP encoders and decoders featuring HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression with Zixi(TM) error-free streaming protocol, ensuring pristine video quality.



In addition, it integrates Renewed Vision's PVS, a four-channel HD video server from the most trusted technology provider in the worship space. This enables Cornerstone to record both of its camera feeds from the main campus, complete with embedded time code and multi-channel audio, and play back those streams at each of the satellite campuses at any time. PVS' time slip functionality, much like a DVR, allows for the immediate playback of a video, even as it continues to record from the main campus.



Finally, VITEC's HTTP API allowed Cornerstone to create a custom graphical user interface (GUI) to control and monitor each of the VITEC appliances from a single user interface. With a simple GUI, all Cornerstone volunteers can centrally operate the system with ease. This streamlines production, reducing any technical roadblocks that come with managing multiple systems and keeps Sunday services operating smoothly.



"Cornerstone illustrates the increasingly sophisticated video productions that churches today offer, and as they grow through remote sites, they want to be able to share that same message and high-quality visual experience with their entire community," said Mark D'Addio, VP of business development and emerging markets at VITEC. "VITEC's House of Worship Multi-Site Streaming Solution enables organizations to deliver affordable, high-quality video streams using our advanced HEVC endpoints, and an enjoyable streaming experience that's tailored to each site with Zixi for error correction and Renewed Vision for recording, time-slip, and playback capabilities."



More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.



# # #



About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.



Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.



All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2017 VITEC



PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/170727VITEC.docx



Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC-HOW_Solution.jpg

Caption: VITEC IPTV House of Worship Streaming Solution



Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC-Cornerstone.jpg

Caption: VITEC's Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Chandler, Arizona



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@TurningHeartsAz%20uses%20@Vitec_MM%20Multi-Site%20Streaming%20Solution%20to%20connect%20its%20two%20satellite%20campuses%20-%20https://goo.gl/SieWDh



Social Media Links:

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter:https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube:http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm