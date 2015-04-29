VITEC's MGW Ace Wins Big in Vegas

First and Only Portable HEVC Hardware Encoder Takes Home Best of Show and Editors' Awards From 2015 NAB Show

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- April 29, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its MGW Ace portable HEVC encoding and streaming appliance captured three prestigious awards at the 2015 NAB Show. Two of the awards -- InBroadcast 2015 Editors' Award in the "InGEAR -Technical Product Award" category and Streaming Media Best of NAB 2015 -- were decided by the editors and writers of each publication. The judges for the third award, the Video Edge Best of Show, consisted of a panel of editors and professional users. All three awards signify that, out of thousands of new offerings at the 2015 NAB Show, MGW Ace was among the most notable products.

"We specifically engineered the MGW Ace to meet today's demand for pristine real-time video -- anywhere, anytime -- making it ideal for on-location news broadcasting, point-to-point contribution of HD video, live streaming from sports venues, and disseminating mission-critical military imagery," said Philippe Wetzel, founder and CEO of VITEC. "We're delighted that the judges saw our vision for this first-of-its-kind product. To be recognized as a standout by three respected publications is a real honor."

As the industry's first entirely portable HEVC hardware encoder, the MGW Ace takes HEVC encoding out of server rooms and into the field by integrating a high-quality, low-delay hardware codec into a professional appliance. Equipped with VITEC's real-time H.265 hardware-based compression chip; a wide range of inputs; KLV/STANAG metadata processing for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and a secondary MPEG-4 H.264 chip to support legacy decoders, the MGW Ace is the ideal solution for high-efficiency broadcast-quality 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 HD streaming.

More information on MGW Ace and VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com and www.mgwace.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2015 VITEC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm