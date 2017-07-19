VitecEV at IBC2017

NEW: VitecEV Creative Studio

For the first time in Europe, VitecEV will showcase Creative Studio -- a fully integrated video capture and streaming solution designed for use in an enterprise conference room setting. Creative Studio allows users to shoot HD or 4K video with either a PTZ or a robotic camera. Additionally, Creative Studio provides a rich set of functionalities including prompting, recording, and monitoring of both audio and video, storage for postproduction, and simultaneous streaming to any number of internal or external distribution sites including Facebook, YouTube, and Wowza. Templated production tools aid users in positioning lights and backdrops to increase the professional look of their videos. Creative Studio is compact and mobile, allowing users to move it throughout a building, a campus, or around the world.



Vinten Vantage

At IBC2017, VitecEV will highlight the Vinten Vantage, a compact, lightweight robotic camera head that provides enterprise users with unmatched flexibility and smooth on-air motion for capturing high-quality video in the studio, the boardroom, the conference room, or the auditorium. The Vinten Vantage is truly camera- and lens-agnostic and offers a clear upgrade from traditional PTZ solutions, uniquely enabling users to choose the best camera and lens for their application needs. Vantage offers a future-proof platform on which to build productions, with cost-effective pricing and the option of purchasing additional units for multiple shooting angles, all managed from a single control surface.



CORE

CORE is a cloud-based solution that enables users to stream to multiple online video platforms. Starting from the VitecEV Creative Studio video capture and streaming solution, users can stream to Wowza, Facebook, Ustream, YouTube, and other external sites. CORE allows for archiving of video in the cloud and monitoring video streams in real time. The intuitive web interface provides a drag-and-drop setup process for creating source, destination, and output channels. Also, CORE allows encoder and decoder setup to pass through firewalls, eliminating IT involvement. CORE is a monthly service offering available as an add-on to VitecEV's Creative Studio, and it is also available as an open platform that can be accessed by a variety of qualified encoders and decoders.



Prompting for Enterprise Video

VitecEV will present its advanced teleprompting solutions, designed to save time and help the presenter appear more professional and engaging with the audience -- especially when recording an important corporate message. VitecEV prompting systems can help the presenter maintain eye contact directly with the camera while reading from a prepared script. Also, since the teleprompter can be manually operated, the presenter or a teleprompter operator can help maintain an appropriate pace by manually slowing down the pace of the text or speeding it up. In this manner, the teleprompter can help ensure the presenter stays on track and that all of the key messaging of the presentation is delivered. A talent feedback monitor gives the presenter an extra dose of confidence. VitecEV offers a range of promoting solutions, beginning with our highly flexible iPad solutions, as well as, rise and fall "presidential / executive" prompters suitable for auditorium type communication.



"Enterprise customers are now demanding the same tools broadcasters have been using for years in order to create and distribute compelling, high-value content with broadcast quality. Every year, IBC offers a wealth of opportunities for these customers to be exposed to the latest video technologies. At VitecEV, we're looking forward to showing enterprises how they can harness these technologies with our world-class solutions for more effective collaboration and communication with key audiences."



-- Martin Vann, Senior Vice President and General Manager, VitecEV



VitecEV is the enterprise video division of the Vitec Group, a global provider of premium branded products and services to the broadcast, photographic, sports, and business markets. Through the combination of Vitec and partner products, VitecEV manufactures integrated, all-in-one solutions that provide streaming, prompting, lighting, and recording functionality for creation of high-quality enterprise video content. Solutions like the VitecEV Creative Studio enable enterprises and organizations to communicate, collaborate, and improve business operations and customer relationships. Additionally, VitecEV offers more than 4,000 Vitec Group content creation products and streaming media platforms, as well as design, installation, training, support, and managed services, to customers in the corporate, government, financial services, consultancy, house of worship, education, healthcare, and sports market segments. More information is available at http://www.vitecev.com/.



