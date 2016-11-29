VITEC Wins Worship Facilities 2016 Solomon Award for Best Design and Installation of AVL System

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Nov. 22, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it has been recognized with a Worship Facilities Solomon Award for Best Design and Installation of AVL System Major Technology Upgrade existing building. The award honors VITEC's MGW Nano HD encoder and MGW Premium HD decoder, which enabled The Bridge Christian Church to perfectly stream services between two campuses.

"We're dedicated to enabling the very best streaming video experience for our customers," said Mark D'Addio, VITEC's vice president of business development and emerging markets. "The Solomon Award is a great honor and recognition of our commitment to delivering flawless, low-latency point-to-point streaming solutions as well as superior customer service. We couldn't be more proud of what we were able to help The Bridge Christian Church achieve. Their services have reached a whole new dynamic."

The Bridge Christian Church is a non-denominational church with two campuses in the greater Tucson area. The church's goal was to offer a live experience at both campuses simultaneously without incurring heavy costs of utilizing a broadcast satellite service or having to record the service for non-real-time playback. To make seamless, affordable bidirectional streaming a reality, The Bridge called upon system integrator EAR Professional Audio and Video to install a VITEC MGW Nano HD encoder and MGW Premium HD decoder at each location. VITEC offered a balanced combination of high quality and low latency that is ideal for point-to-point streaming and two-way, interactive streaming, both of which The Bridge does regularly. The ability to do so over the public internet, without delay or error, is a technical and financial win for The Bridge.

For the award, a panel of judges consisting of editors from Worship Facilities magazine and Church Production magazine, distinguished members of the WFX Advisory Board, and WFX management selected churches and their partners for excellence in facilities design, building expansion or remodeling, operation excellence, innovative use, and technical production. Entries were evaluated based on an in-depth essay detailing the project goals, challenges, and innovative solution.

