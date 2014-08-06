Vitec Videocom's Eric Johnston Inducted as ASC Associate Member

(LOS ANGELES, CA) - The Board of Governors of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has invited Vitec Videocom's Eric J. Johnston to join the organization's ranks as an Associate Member. Johnston has been servicing the cinematography community throughout his entire career, ensuring they have the tools necessary to create their desired vision.

Based in New York, Johnston is currently a strategic accounts manager, liaising with rental houses and digital cinema camera manufacturers across the United States representing Anton/Bauer, Litepanels, OConnor and Sachtler.

"I'm extremely honored to be invited into this prestigious organization," said Johnston. "Its members have made some of the most iconic images in cinema history, and continue to forge new ground in the way stories are told visually today."

Johnston, a filmmaker himself, began his career at Kodak in 1999 in the motion picture film division as a customer representative for their film products, while simultaneously serving as an instructor for the company's cinematography workshops. He then worked at ARRI in the camera division as a technical sales rep for camera systems, then as the product manager for their pro camera accessories (PCA) product line. In that role, he was responsible for all aspects of their newly created camera accessory program in the United States and South America.

Johnston joined Vitec Videocom in 2010 as a product specialist for OConnor where he continued to apply his experience doing field testing, prototype evaluation, and product recommendation and development. He helped to create, design and manufacture the OConnor Genuine accessory products for the motion picture industry, specifically designed for digital cinematography.

"Ensuring that all our brands' equipment serves our customers and the rapidly evolving digital cinema market is a collaborative process," noted Johnston. "I'm thrilled to be able to work with so many talented DPs, dedicated rental facilities and inventive camera OEMs to make sure our innovative designs and new product developments meet the needs of the cinematography community."

Johnston is also a member of Digital Cinema Society (DCS).

About Vitec Group

Vitec Group, brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Teradek, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - advancing the quality and science of media production.

For more information:

PR Contact:

Jared Gay

ignite strategic communications

818.980.3473

jared@ignite.bz