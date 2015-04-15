Vitec Videocom pushes sales in the VR/AR market through exclusive distribution agreement with Ncam Technologies

Vitec Videocom has made an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with British company Ncam Technologies Limited to market and sell its 3D tracking solution to the global broadcast market.

The Ncam camera tracking system features a multi-sensor camera bar that is unobtrusively mounted on the camera. Through its tracking server, Ncam provides real-time, complete position and rotation information, plus focal length and focus via industry standard protocols compatible with any VR/AR graphics system. It is suitable for a wide range of applications both indoors, outdoors, and across all camera rigs, including handheld and spring arm type stabilizers. The product combines patent pending multi-sensor hybrid technology and provides a robust solution in mission critical situations.

Videocom will market the product to its existing global customer base and through selected channels and partners worldwide.

Matt Danilowicz, CEO of Vitec Videocom said: “Ncam adds a high-end solution to Videocom’s existing line-up of tracking solutions, and is ideal for the rapidly growing augmented and virtual reality environment. The Ncam product is one of the first of its kind to gain impact in this market space. We are very excited about the added value it brings to our solutions and look forward to leveraging the product across our global distribution network.”

“There really is nothing quite like our technology and we have received great interest and demand over the last couple of years,” added Nic Hatch, CEO of Ncam Technologies. “We are thrilled to take this success to the next level by formulating this exclusive agreement with Vitec Videocom, enhancing our global reach through their expansive sales channels. We’re confident they will offer exceptional global support for our Ncam virtual production technology.”

Ncam will be present on the Vitec Videocom booth (C6025) at NAB2015, April 13-16, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.