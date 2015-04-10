Vitec Videocom Extends Product Range through Exclusive Sales Partnership with FoMa Systems

BURY ST EDMUNDS, UK (April 10, 2015) - Vitec Videocom has made an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with German company FoMa Systems to market and sell their Maxima SMX gimbals to the global broadcast and cinematography markets.

The Maxima SMX gimbals add a high-end active stabilization solution to Videocom's existing range of camera supports and the Artemis camera stabilizer systems. The first initial product in the range will be the Maxima SMX30 which is ideal for use with full size digital cine cameras with prime or compact zoom lenses and 2/3" sensor broadcast cameras.

Matt Danilowitz, CEO of Vitec Videocom says: "The innovation behind the FoMa product and their diverse professional expertise is outstanding. We are pleased to be involved in a process of developing new, groundbreaking products that will enable our creative customers to achieve shots that have never been possible before. The SMX30 is an excellent addition to our camera supports product range and we are delighted to have agreed this partnership."

Rainer Maertin, CEO of FoMa says: "The distribution agreement with Vitec Videocom provides our unique gimbal technology a global access to the film and broadcast market. It also gives us the opportunity to drive our technology even further, in conjunction with Videocom's R&D efforts. We've already seen the first exciting outcome of this new partnership with the integration of our gimbals and the Artemis stabilizer system."

The Maxima SMX30 will be available through Vitec Videocom from the beginning of June 2015, listing at $17,950 / € 15.850.