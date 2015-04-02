VITEC Unveils World's First Hardware-Based Portable HEVC Encoding and Streaming Appliance

100-Percent Hardware-Based HEVC/H.265 Compression and Streaming Device Features Compact Design, Low Power Consumption, and the Ability to Reduce Bandwidth Utilization by 50-Percent in Comparison to Legacy H.264 Encoders

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- March 31, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced the launch of the industry's first entirely portable HEVC hardware encoder at the 2015 NAB Show. The MGW Ace takes the benefits of HEVC encoding out of server rooms and into the field by integrating high-quality, low-delay hardware codec into a professional appliance.

MGW Ace boasts VITEC's real-time H.265 hardware based compression chip; a wide range of inputs; KLV/STANAG metadata processing for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications; and a secondary MPEG-4 H.264 chip to support legacy decoders. MGW Ace is the ideal solution for high-efficiency broadcast-quality 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 HD streaming and is designed to support the most demanding and diverse video streaming use cases.

Ideal for live news broadcasting from the field, point-to-point contribution of HD video, live streaming from sports venues, or disseminating mission-critical military imagery, the MGW Ace is specifically engineered to satisfy today's demand for pristine real-time video -- anywhere, anytime. Using the encoder's bandwidth-efficient HEVC/H.265 streams, broadcasters, corporate IT, military forces, and government agencies are able to reduce operating expenses related to video projects with high-bandwidth utilization while managing increasing demand for more video services across LANs and WANs.

"We are excited to be the first to develop and ship a true hardware-based HEVC encoding and streaming portable appliance," said Philippe Wetzel, founder and CEO of VITEC. "VITEC is an engineering-driven, innovative company at its core. The MGW Ace integrates our successful, field-proven H.264 compression and streaming technologies with our advanced HEVC compression hardware to create a powerful solution for HD video streaming."

"MGW Ace is a game-changing platform for today's video streaming and IPTV applications," said Eli Garten, vice president of product management for VITEC. "Small, power-efficient, and simple to use, the platform finally enables HEVC in any field or deployed on airborne platforms while dramatically reducing the bandwidth needed for producing high quality video and metadata services."

VITEC's MGW Ace encoder will be on display in booth SL6305 at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas. More information on MGW Ace and VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com and www.mgwace.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

