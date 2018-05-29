VITEC to Showcase IPTV and Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues at NACDA Convention

Market-Leading IPTV System Delivers Broadcast-Quality Live Streams, Digital Signage, and Video Wall Capabilities in One Comprehensive Platform, Driving Fan Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — May 29, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will feature the latest release of its award-winning IPTV and Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues at the 2018 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Convention, at booth 307. Held June 28-30 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, NACDA's annual convention is the largest gathering of collegiate administrators in the country.

The new release adds video wall functionality and certified interoperability with the latest content protection and DRM standards required by the leading services providers for IPTV deployments, while enabling collegiate athletic departments to stream broadcast-grade video and manage digital signage campaigns from one comprehensive platform.

"Colleges are looking to enhance the game-day experience with the same visual amenities fans have come to expect when they attend pro sporting events. The challenge is to keep those solutions affordable,” said Joe Walsh, VITEC's sales director for sports and entertainment venues. "VITEC’s IPTV and digital signage platform is the ideal solution for collegiate renovation or new construction projects because it gives universities the ability to install it in one sports facility — such as the football arena — and then scale it step-by-step to other venues until it encompasses the entire athletic department."

VITEC’s IPTV and Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues allows stadiums, arenas, and other sports faculties to stream high-quality live and on-demand video seamlessly and cost-effectively, create dynamically personalized content and digital signage, and deliver it over existing IP infrastructure without impacting other network services. As a result, each display becomes a visual attraction that fans can enjoy. In suites, for instance, the automatically updated electronic program guide and video-on-demand capability provide access to nonlinear content that cannot be seen in homes.

Furthering the value of the system, the platform's new video wall capability simplifies deployment and management of projects involving IPTV, digital signage, and video wall content. VITEC's video wall processors are 100-percent hardware-based, feature low-latency native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K, and support interactive content, video, and imagery transformations. More than 50 displays can be managed from a single processor, including nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls. The new release of the platform also expands its DRM interoperability and adds enterprise IPTV capabilities like time-shifted TV and a new mobile app for iOS and Android, which allow users to stream IPTV content on their own devices.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC’s H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company’s tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

