VITEC to Introduce Zero-Latency HEVC Contribution at the 2019 NAB Show

ATLANTA — March 27, 2019 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video solutions, will demonstrate the zero-latency MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder solution, achieving video contribution with no visible delay. Powered by the VITEC HEVC GEN2+ codec, the multiple award-winning solution delivers 16-millisecond glass-to-glass latency. This innovative codec provides best-in-class HEVC video quality up to 4:2:2 10-bit and sets a new industry standard that is unmatched in video quality, bit rate, and latency.

"We are excited to showcase the VITEC zero-latency HEVC solution at NAB this year," said Philippe Wetzel, Founder and CEO, VITEC. "I take pride in the engineering capability of VITEC's R&D teams to deliver an HEVC codec that achieves latency that is even faster than a blink of an eye. There is no visible delay."

The MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder pair provide flexible connectivity options, including HD-SDI and HDMI, and are backward-compatible with H.264. For contribution workflows that require the highest video quality and zero latency, the MGW Ace solution delivers bandwidth-efficient HEVC in a compact, low-power-consumption form factor.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2019 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/190327VITEC.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_Ace_ZeroLatency.jpg

Image Caption: MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder from VITEC Delivers Ultra-Low-Latency Streaming of 16ms Glass-to-Glass for No Visible Delay.

Visit VITEC at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth SL6005

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Vitec_MM%20introduces%20Zero-Latency%20HEVC%20Contribution%20at%20%23NAB2019%20Booth%20SL6005.%20MGW%20Ace%20Encoder%20and%20Decoder%20Now%20Delivers%20Ultra-Low-Latency%20Streaming%20of%2016%20ms%20Glass-to-Glass%20for%20No%20Visible%20Delay,%20Matching%20the%20Performance%20of%20Uncompressed%20Video,%20%23AVTweeps%20%23Broadcasttweeps%20%23zerodelay%20%23HEVC%20-%20http://bit.ly/2FBwYCR

Follow VITEC:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm