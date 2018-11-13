VITEC to Feature Its Comprehensive IPTV Distribution Solution and Military-Grade Encoders at GV Expo 2018

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Nov. 13, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its latest generation EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform, which features advanced distribution and playback capabilities for government agencies requiring immediate access to video streams, and its point-to-point/point-to-multipoint MGW Ace HEVC encode and decode solution at Government Video Expo in booth 500 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from Nov. 27-29.

On display at the show will be VITEC's EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform, the award-winning end-to-end IPTV and digital signage solution for secure dissemination and content management of full motion video streams and offline files to desktops, TVs, and mobile devices. It's ideal for mission-critical applications and government agencies seeking to view, distribute, and manage situational awareness video and live streams, digital signage, and on-demand content from anywhere. With EZ TV's new Media Library module, featuring a user-intuitive HTML5 interface, users can quickly find, tag, annotate, edit, organize, playback, and share video assets, including ISR Media with MISB-compliant KLV/STANAG metadata. For viewing live and recorded content on TV screens, the latest release of the platform includes TAA-compliant, high-performance end-points.

Attendees at the show will also be able to see the enterprise workflow deployed by VITEC's MGW Ace hardware-based HEVC encode/decode solution. Featuring the first HEVC encoder to receive certification from the Joint Interoperability Test Command of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), it is perfectly suited for point-to-point/point-to-multipoint streams. Using VITEC's second-generation 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC codec (Gen2), the compact, powerful streaming appliance features unmatched video quality and highly efficient bandwidth compression. Built-in advanced stream protection guarantees reliable video distribution over any network. Further enhancing HEVC workflows, the VITEC Playout Server provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, and preview IPTV-protected streams transmitted by VITEC encoders from any location and distribute them within a target network, whether for rebroadcast, video-on-demand, or any other application. When used in conjunction with the MGW Ace, the server is the perfect solution for high-quality, low-bandwidth, reliable contribution over the internet without the use of expensive and less flexible fiber or satellite transmission infrastructure, leading to a dramatic reduction of operating expenses (OPEX).

VITEC will also feature its TOUGH family of portable and rugged encoders built for mission-critical and extreme applications. The MGW Diamond TOUGH quad-channel HEVC/H.264 encoder is the ideal encoder for IP video delivery from multiple analog and/or digital sources within the vehicle or externally over RF or satellite links to support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The ultra-lightweight, credit card-sized MGW Pico TOUGH is world's smallest, most power-efficient MIL-STD-certified H.264 HD/SD encoding solution.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

Image Caption: VITEC's EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform features advanced distribution and playback for government agencies.

