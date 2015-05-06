VITEC Streaming Media East Expo Preview

Booth 113

May 12-13

New York Hilton Midtown

"The VITEC product lineup has been positioned to bring greater efficiency, quality, and dependability to today's streaming settings. At Streaming Media East, we'll be demonstrating our company's wide range of portable encoding, IPTV, and decoding solutions -- enabling the reliable delivery of rich media to any application seeking to stream high-quality content. VITEC will be introducing the MGW Ace, the world's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video in the field. Rounding off our showcase will be VITEC's comprehensive EZ TV IPTV system, MGW Sprint, and MGW portable encoders, providing a complete lineup of solutions made to meet today's wide range of streaming applications." -- Eli Garten, Vice President, Product Management VITEC



NEW! MGW Ace -- The First Portable HEVC Encoder

At Streaming Media East Expo, VITEC is introducing its innovative MGW Ace appliance, the industry's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video. Powerful yet compact, the revolutionary device features HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 capabilities -- supporting today's diverse and demanding field-based content requirements within settings such as live news broadcasts, sports venues, or secure applications within military environments. Equipped with a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, the flexible device is ideal for any high-quality audio or video streaming, as well as KLV metadata requirements whether in the field or on the move.

EZ TV IPTV System

VITEC will be showcasing its award-winning EZ TV IPTV system, which allows any facility to deliver live, on-demand, or recorded video over their existing IP infrastructure. Using the EZ TV Web Portal, administrators can easily create, manage, and distribute video assets while the solution's browser-based EZ TV Player uses the market's most flexible digital video codec to offer CPU-efficient quality playback of IPTV streams across networks. Now equipped with a new add-on for IPTV settings, the solution easily complements any IPTV deployment with quality and compliance dashboards as well as instant alerts -- ensuring all video, audio, and metadata services are delivered reliably to users.

MGW Sprint and MGW Portable Encoders -- Zero-Delay Streaming

VITEC's enhanced MGW Sprint is the world's fastest MPEG-4 H.264 HD encoder / decoder appliance. With the ability to encode and decode in under 10 milliseconds, the professional-grade IPTV device enables full-HD 1080p60 video and audio streaming -- point-to-point or point-to-multipoint -- with less than one video frame of delay. As a result, the solution practically matches the latency of any hardwired uncompressed video system. Also on display will be VITEC's full line of MGW portable encoders including Premium, Nano, Nano TOUGH, and Pico, all of which now support Zixi error-correction technology.

Company Overview:

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

