VITEC Solutions on Display at InfoComm 2016

Point-to-Point HEVC and Ultra-Low-Latency Streaming

On display at InfoComm 2016 will be VITEC's MGW Ace appliance, the industry's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video, and the MGW D265, a portable HEVC IP decoder. The powerful yet compact MGW Ace appliance provides pristine video quality with its HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 encoding capabilities. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. When MGW Ace is coupled with the MGW D265, the devices become an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi" error correction capabilities for markets including enterprise, sports entertainment, house of worship, broadcast, military, and more. For worship and live event distribution applications, VITEC now provides industry-standard RTMP streaming to distribute content to a large audience via Content Delivery Network (CDN).

Photo Caption: Point-to-Point HEVC and Ultra-Low-Latency Streaming

IPTV Solution for Sports Venues and Enterprise Customers

At InfoComm 2016, VITEC will show the latest enhancements to its cutting-edge IPTV Sports Venue Solution that allows any stadium or arena to stream high-quality live, on-demand, or recorded video over its existing IP infrastructure creating a highly effective sponsorship inventory by turning every display into a digital asset. Based on VITEC's EZ TV platform, the IPTV Sports Venue Solution features low latency across all displays, synchronized playback, efficient scalability, and intuitive Web-based admin capabilities. EZ TV's scalable architecture provides customers with a complete solution for managing live feeds, on-demand content, and an unlimited number of digital signage layouts, as well as effectively distributing to thousands of IPTV and signage end-points, PC users, and mobile clients.

Photo Caption: VITEC's EZ TV IPTV Sports Venue Solution

Multi-Site Video Streaming Solution for Houses of Worship

VITEC's IPTV House of Worship Solution enables houses of worship (HOW) to extend their reach across multiple campuses while fostering a sense of community among all church members. The solution bundles VITEC portable encoders/decoders with the Zixi" error-free streaming protocol, enabling reliable, cost-effective streaming for HOWs of any size. Now integrated with Renewed Vision" ProVideoServer", the solution also allows churches to record one or more high-quality encoded streams from the main campus, complete with embedded time code and multi-channel audio, and play back those streams at the satellite campus at any time.

Photo Caption: VITEC's IPTV House of Worship Solution

VITEC Manufacturers' Training at InfoComm 2016

Point to Point Streaming: Design Essentials for Single and Multi-Site Environments

June 10 | 8:30 a.m. -- 10:00 a.m.

Join Scott Henry, VITEC presales systems engineer, for a discussion on the best technologies and practices to employ in order to achieve maximum performance and quality in video streaming; addressing bandwidth limitations; latency requirements; and the benefits of forward error correction, be it over dedicated networks or standard public internet connections in a variety of environments.

Company Quote:

"As streaming technology continues to evolve, end users are seeking complete end-to-end streaming solutions from a single vendor. To that end, at InfoComm 2016 we will be highlighting our comprehensive IPTV Sports Venue Solution with its new digital signage capabilities as well as our House of Worship Solution now featuring integration with Renewed Vision" ProVideoServer," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. "Our solutions are easy to install and manage, and offer a seamless, scalable streaming platform for applications and budgets of every size."

Company Overview:

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

