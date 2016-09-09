VITEC Simplifies Rich Media Management With PX Media Library

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Sept. 8, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase its PX Media Library (PX ML) media management solution at IBC2016. With PX Media Library, VITEC provides users with a time-saving, meta-solution that allows them to tag, edit, manage, organize, and share media files within an open-system architecture.

"Media content plays an instrumental role in almost every organization today. The result is an enormous collection of rich media without an efficient and simple way to manage it," said Andreas Nitschke, product manager, media asset management (MAM) at VITEC. "VITEC's PX Media Library addresses the complexities of media management with highly developed features designed to meet the demand for faster workflows, greater security, and easier access."

VITEC's PX ML provides users with a format-agnostic platform that supports nearly every media file format. Users can find content quickly by utilizing the platform's sophisticated search engine options including fuzzy search, full-text retrieval (even in closed documents), automatic completion of search requests, thesaurus support, picture similarity, and phonetic search. The built-in Smart Media Player enables tagging, media content preview, basic editing features such as manual annotation with automated thumbnail generation, editing of related metadata, and access to import and export capabilities.

Easily adaptable to industry-specific workflows, the solution is ideal for sports, content providers, broadcasters, film festivals, scientific institutes, and government organizations. It also offers an affordable script-based workflow management for automated content processing and a customized user interface template, making it the perfect solution for special event streaming. For security, PX ML fulfills mission-critical demands with its secure Linux server OS and built-in rights management with Active Directory support. VITEC also offers additional professional support with periodic security patches, keeping users' systems clean and free from intrusion.

Available in two versions, PX ML PRO is built for organizations entering the world of media management with only a few limitations for smaller workgroups and businesses with single-server solutions. PX ML Enterprise is fully scalable to dedicated multi-server or high-availability systems running on modern virtual environments.

VITEC's PX Media Library media management solution will be on display in stand 7.G16 at IBC2016 in Amsterdam. More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



