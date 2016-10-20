VITEC Shows Innovative Encode/Decode Appliances and Streaming Solutions at NAB Show New York 2016

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oct. 19, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in end-to-end video streaming solutions, announced today that it will exhibit a lineup of award-winning encoders, decoders, and IPTV streaming solutions in booth 841 at NAB Show New York, Nov. 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center.

"Today's broadcasters are seeking streaming technology that is not only easy to deploy and use, but is affordable and future proof as well," said Eli Garten, VP of product management at VITEC. "VITEC's range of professional-grade, best-in-class encoders, decoders, and EZ TV IPTV solutions meet all that criteria, reliably delivering high-quality video over a scalable platform for applications and budgets of every size."

At the show, VITEC will highlight its MGW Ace appliance, the industry-leading 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video, and the MGW D265, a portable HEVC IP decoder. The powerful yet compact MGW Ace appliance provides pristine video quality with its HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 encoding capabilities. With a wide selection of I/Os and low-power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. When the MGW Ace is coupled with the MGW D265, these 2016 AV Award winning devices become an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi" error correction capabilities for markets including broadcast, enterprise, sports entertainment, house of worship, military, and more. For worship and live event distribution applications, VITEC now provides industry-standard RTMP streaming to distribute content to a large audience via CDN.

VITEC's award-winning EZ TV IPTV and digital signage solution will also be on display. This broadcast-grade centralized system accommodates delivery of live streams, on-demand content, and digital signage campaigns to TVs, PCs, and mobile devices. Designed for rapid integration with existing enterprise networks, EZ TV's intuitive content management portal makes it easy to set up live TV channels, streaming of in-house content and recordings, and establish an access-controlled IPTV service to any user on the LAN or WAN. EZ TV is the ideal solution for corporate video-over-IP applications and digital signage projects for sports venues.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

