VITEC to Showcase EZ TV 8.0 Platform at SVG Summit

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Nov. 30, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding, decoding, and streaming solutions, will be exhibiting EZ TV 8.0 IPTV, the latest generation of its EZ TV platform at the Sports Video Group (SVG) Summit at the New York Hilton Hotel on Dec. 12-13 at Booth 76 in the Rendezvous Room. Now in its 11th year, the SVG Summits brings together sports production professionals from around the world to discuss the latest in creation, distribution, products, and technical solutions.

A truly integrated IPTV and digital signage platform, VITEC's EZ TV 8.0 is ideal for sports venue applications, allowing stadiums and arenas to seamlessly stream live, high-quality, and on-demand video over their existing IP infrastructure. IPTV users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updating of the electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with new assets updating while events take place, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels.

"With installations in Green Bay's Lambeau Field, Orlando's Amway Center, and most recently the Golden 1 Center -- home of the Sacramento Kings, VITEC's EZ TV IPTV solution is unmatched in delivering the ultimate fan experience," said Joe Walsh, VITEC's national sales manager for sports and entertainment venues. "The EZ TV solution offers unprecedented comprehensive digital signage capabilities. It allows stadiums and other organizations to create eye-catching, fully synchronized digital signs while centrally managing their video and signage content from a single, cost-effective, fully integrated interface. EZ TV 8.0 delivers a fan experience unlike anything else."

The integrated digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics. VITEC's IPTV and signage end-points feature discrete hardware processes for video and graphics, supporting the most complex digital signs that blend live streams, video files, social networking widgets, and dynamically updated data including sports scores, calendars, and catering menus.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

