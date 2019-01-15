Vitec Production Solutions at the BSC Expo

Litepanels — BSC Expo Prize Draw

To ring in the New Year alongside the BSC Expo, Litepanels will raffle off a professional lighting kit to one lucky winner. The prize includes one Gemini 2x1 soft panel, one Astra 6x Bi-Color, and one Sola 4+ Daylight Fresnel. The online entry is free and takes only a few moments to complete.

Link Here: http://bit.ly/2Fvsjmu

New Litepanels Dual-Battery Bracket for Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel

Making its official debut at the BSC Expo will be the all-new dual-battery bracket, which enables users to power a Gemini panel with two industry-standard 14.4V broadcast camera batteries mounted directly to the yoke or light stand. With its extremely lightweight and on-board, ballast-free power supply, Gemini has always been easy to transport and rig at on-location shoots. Now it's even more practical in situations where portable power is preferred over mains power, including a broad range of ENG and ENP applications. Unlike competing LED panels, which can only generate 50 percent of their maximum output when battery-powered, Gemini can operate at up to 100 percent intensity running from mains and battery power alike.

The Gemini dual-battery bracket is available in either a Gold Mount or V-Mount version, each supporting two batteries in sizes ranging from 90 to 190 watt-hours, including Anton/Bauer's Dionic XT onboard cinema and broadcast batteries. The bracket has been specifically designed to regulate power output to ensure maximum battery life and maintain peak performance for the Gemini LED and includes a connecting cable.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/Litepanels-GeminiBracket.jpg

Photo Caption: The New Litepanels Dual-Battery Bracket for the Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel

Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel

The accurate and versatile Gemini 2x1 soft panel can be set up in an instant to produce true, flicker-free, full-spectrum white light for any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity, offering an ideal lighting solution for live broadcasts.

Rendering exceptional color, Gemini enables lighting professionals to "go bold" by lighting with any color in the 360-degree color spectrum. The light's most recent firmware update includes new special effects, new gel modes, and advanced fan operation. An all-new lighting effects mode offers dynamic effects ranging from emergency lights, lightning, fire to pulsing, square, and strobe. Gemini eliminates the need for color correction by offering full-spectrum white light that's perfect for lighting public speakers and on-air talent.

The versatile Gemini's lightweight design allows the light to be rigged virtually anywhere, requiring less cabling because the power supply is built-in. The production-friendly soft panel can also deliver full-intensity, mobile-powered operation under battery only — an ideal complement to any of the Anton/Bauer battery lines..

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup-Gemini.zip

Photo Captions: Product Shots of Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel

OConnor Fluid Head 2560

As the global camera support leader in the cinema industry, OConnor will showcase its entire fluid head lineup at the BSC Expo, including the 1030D, 2575D, 2560, and 120EX.

The 2560 is the latest addition to the OConnor fluid head family, offering versatility for both lightweight and heavy rig setups and enabling cinematographers to move more quickly and efficiently while still maintaining control and stability. The continuously adjustable 2560 offers sinusoidal counterbalance and fluid drag that together provide the ultra-smooth OConnor feel over the largest payload range. The 2560 offers cine-standard position of controls (including brakes) and a front-handle mount for intuitive, controlled positioning of the camera, as well as a lightweight magnesium housing and carbon-fibre cover for best-in-class performance, power-to- weight ratio, and reliability.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/OConnor_Fluid-Head-Line-2560.jpeg

Photo Caption: OConnor 2560 Fluid Head

Anton/Bauer Dionic XT Battery Series

Available in both V-Mount and Gold Mount, the high-performing and compact Dionic XT is a 14V Li-ion battery capable of delivering up to 12A of continuous power. This highly dependable, long-lasting battery line is available in two models — the Dionic XT90 and the Dionic XT150 — and features ultra-high-strength ABS and rubber construction that cushions and protects the battery and ensures industry-standard performance even in the most demanding conditions, including extreme heat, humidity, and cold. Dionic XT's superior cell technology is engineered for maximum cycle life, enabling the battery to be recharged many more times than competing batteries for superior ROI and the lowest management overhead.

Dionic XT batteries not only work with Anton/Bauer's complete line of battery-charging systems but also are cross-compatible with competing brands' charging systems and offer superior performance for powering accessories such as portable LED lighting.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/Anton-Bauer-Dionic-XT.jpg

Photo Caption: The New Dionic XT From Anton/Bauer

Company Quote:

"As a BSC patron, Litepanels is pleased to be showcasing our award-winning lighting kits to attendees of the BSC Expo, alongside our highly-regarded sister brands OConnor and Anton/Bauer. The Expo is an important industry event for those in film and television, providing gaffers, cinematographers, producers, and more with a great opportunity to demo all of the latest gear and learn new production techniques. Our award-winning Gemini was developed thanks to the valuable feedback from world-leading DoPs — many of whom are part of the BSC — and we are proud to support BSC members whenever possible in their quest to create and capture exceptional content."

— Dave Dougall, Vice President of Sales, EMEA and Asia Pacific — Vitec Group

Headshot Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup-DaveDougall.jpg

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group plc

Vitec is a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions to the fast moving and growing "image capture and content creation" market.

Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and solutions including camera supports, camera mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors, bags and noise reduction equipment.

We employ around 1,700 people across the world in 11 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions. The Vitec Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2017 adjusted revenue* of £378.1 million.

More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.

LEI number: 2138007H5DQ4X8YOCF14

* Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/190115VitecGroup.docx

BSC Expo Show Preview

Feb. 1-2, 2019

The Vitec Group

Stand 315

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@VitecGroup%20is%20heading%20to%20@BSC_EXPO,%20stand%20315,%20and%20@Litepanels%20is%20raffling%20off%20a%20pro%20lighting%20kit%20to%20one%20lucky%20winner.%20%23litepanels%20%23gemini%20%23antonbauer%20%23dionic%20%23BSC%20%23BSCExpo%20%23gaffers%20%23dop%20%23lightingtech%20%23lighting%20-%20http://bit.ly/2AVW5Of