Vitec Production Solutions at IBC2019

New! Anton/Bauer's Titon Battery Series

New for IBC2019 will be Anton/Bauer's Titon, a series of V-Mount or Gold Mount batteries designed for on-location productions that provides customers with a versatile solution to "power their story." Offered in both 90Wh and 150Wh models, Titon powers the leading HD-DSLR, mirrorless, ENG, and digital cine cameras as well as LED panels — including Litepanels' new Gemini 1x1 Soft RGBWW light. With P-TAP and high-speed Smart USB ports, Titon can also power accessories such as wireless transmitters, monitors, and smart devices.

Using the onboard LCD screen or the camera's viewfinder display, Titon users know, down to the minute, the exact runtime and remaining available power for the camera and accessories being powered.

Titon offers one of the widest operating temperature ranges in its class — from -20 °C to 60 °C (-4 °F to 140 °F) — ensuring its reliability even in the most extreme conditions. Titon batteries are the ideal mobile power solution for on-location shoots where portable power is preferred for faster setups, or in remote environments where outlets or generators are simply not available.

New! Litepanels Gemini 1x1 Soft LED Panel

The new Gemini 1x1 Soft will make its European debut at IBC2019. Gemini 1x1 Soft is an all-in-one, cine-quality LED light that is easy to transport and quick to rig in the studio or on location. As a true RGBWW soft panel, Gemini 1x1 Soft offers full-spectrum colour adjustment at a remarkable price point and in an incredibly versatile, easy-to-control package.

Gemini 1x1 Soft is ideal for lighting talent and rendering skin tones, enabling users to match a broad range of ambient lighting conditions quickly and easily. In addition, Gemini 1x1 Soft provides an extensive choice of control options with intuitive onboard controls as well as remote control through wired or wireless DMX or Bluetooth. In an instant, users can switch the light from AC power to battery operation, and the small, lightweight power supply makes the LED fast and easy to rig.

Weighing in at just 5.31 kilograms (11.7 pounds), and with a maximum draw of just 200W, Gemini 1x1 Soft is the industry's most agile light, delivering flicker-free performance at any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity and with smooth dimming from 100% to .1%.

New! Vinten Robotics Solutions for Broadcast Studios

Three new creative robotics solutions from Vinten will be making their EMEA debut at IBC2019. The new FH-155 is a robotic/manual pan-and-tilt head designed to support heavy payloads in modern broadcast studio settings. With a maximum payload capacity of 70 kilograms/155 pounds, the FH-155 combines sophisticated software and mechanical engineering to enable exceptionally accurate, smooth, and quiet movements. In addition, the FH-155 is the industry's first pan-and-tilt head with an option for a fully integrated StarTracker module, offering an attractive absolute-reference tracking system for floor-roaming pedestal combinations.

Also on display will be the new virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) solution for Vinten's curved floor and ceiling tracks. A collaboration between Vinten, dolly manufacturer Tecnopoint, and Vizrt, the VR/AR option brings virtual set graphics together with the eye-catching camera movements and angles of Vinten's curved floor and ceiling tracks. As the first curved track solution for the Vizrt graphics engine, the new VR/AR solution takes tracking data from the dolly, then uses an algorithm to calculate the position of the camera on the curved tracks and communicate it back to Vizrt.

The new sequencing control option for Vinten's robotic pedestals and pan-and-tilt heads enables curved movements for creating brand-building signature shots. Delivered through the latest version of Vinten's HD-VRC control software, this new functionality enables operators to take the camera through a nonlinear visual flow according to a series of user-defined waypoints. The result is a striking signature shot that can help define the station's brand identity and further capture the attention of the target audience.

Sachtler and Vinten: flowtech Tripod Systems Add More Solutions

Sachtler and Vinten's multi-award-winning flowtech professional tripod technology has taken the image-creation industry by storm since its introduction at IBC2017. Combining the speed and portability of Sachtler with the torsional rigidity of Vinten, flowtech features an extremely durable and lightweight carbon-fibre design and the world's fastest-deploying tripod legs. Unique quick-release brakes conveniently located at the top of the tripod enable the legs to deploy simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground's surface. At IBC2019, Sachtler and Vinten will feature flowtech75 and flowtech100 tripods together with optional accessories for added stability and support, such as removable midlevel and ground spreaders, standard and studio dollies, carry handles, and rubber feet. These features combine to offer broadcasters, ENG teams, DPs, and independent filmmakers the industry's most innovative tripod solution for capturing images in the most rugged production environments.

Coming Soon! Autoscript WinPlus-IP Features

Autoscript is set to release new features within WinPlus-IP, the Intelligent Prompting software adopted by broadcasters worldwide. Intelligent Prompting offers a fully IP-enabled workflow that can also accommodate video workflows. The new features harness the power of IP to enhance remote production and studio workflows, saving users time and money. Watch for a pre-IBC announcement with more details!

Company Quote:

"IBC2019 is the perfect forum for ENG teams and independent filmmakers to experience all of our latest solutions for capturing high-quality imagery on the go, in any environment, and on any terrain. Anton/Bauer's new Titon batteries — available in V-Mount or Gold Mount — give camera operators the reliability and power to capture exceptional content, and flowtech is inarguably the most durable and versatile tripod technology on the market today. The Gemini 1x1 Soft LED is lightweight, easy to transport, and quick to rig, making it ideal for on-location shoots as well as modern broadcast studios."

— Dave Dougall, Vice President of Sales, EMEA and Asia Pacific — Vitec Production Solutions

Headshot Link: www.wallstcom.com/VPS/DaveDougall.jpg

