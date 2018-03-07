VITEC to Present Latest Innovations in HEVC Video Encoding/Decoding and IPTV and Digital Signage Platform at CCBN in Beijing

PARIS — March 7, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, will demonstrate its video encoding, streaming, and media asset management (MAM) solutions at the China Content Broadcasting Network (CCBN) exhibition, March 22-24 at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. In Hall 2, Stand 2108, VITEC will highlight the company's point-to-point HEVC/H.264 streaming solutions for satellite, public internet and wireless transmission, as well as the company's EZ TV broadcast-grade IPTV and digital signage platform, delivering live and on-demand video in concert with the PX Media Library MAM solution.



On display at CCBN will be VITEC's point-to-point/point-to-multipoint HEVC streaming offering, featuring the award-winning MGW Ace hardware-based HEVC encode/decode solution. Using VITEC's second-generation 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC codec (Gen2), the compact, powerful streaming solution provides unmatched video quality and efficient bandwidth compression. Advanced, built-in stream protection guarantees reliable video distribution over any network, including the internet. In addition, MGW Ace can reduce the streaming latency down to 70ms end-to-end.



Also at CCBN, VITEC will demonstrate new advancements for EZ TV, the company's industry-leading IPTV and digital signage platform. With easy-to-use tools for signage authoring, administration, and analytics EZ TV automates video streaming workflows and signage campaigns over existing IP networks, allowing any organization to centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface. A truly future-proof platform, EZ TV supports both H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) formats in resolutions up to 4K, combined with AES encryption to ensure secure content delivery. The solution's hardware-based IPTV and signage endpoints feature low-latency playback, real-time updating of the electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with updating of new assets in real time, time-shifted TV, live video access via PC and mobile, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels.



VITEC will also showcase its PX Media Library, a timesaving meta-solution that enables media professionals to seamlessly tag, edit, manage, organize, and share media files. PX Media Library streamlines media management and allows users to take advantage of proven solutions for broadcast, sports, content distribution, government applications, and more. This open system is easily adaptable to industry-specific workflows and includes an intuitive user interface along with customizable, easy-to-configure workflows that keep users ahead of the competition by enabling them to stay organized in today's media-crowded world. PX Media Library integrates seamlessly with VITEC's powerful EZ TV IPTV and digital signage platform.



About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.



Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.



All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2018 VITEC



