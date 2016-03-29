VITEC Partners With Renewed Vision(TM) for Industry-Leading Worship Solution

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- March 29, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its House of Worship Streaming Solution is now integrated with Renewed Vision(TM) ProVideoServer(TM) (PVS), a four-channel HD video server. This partnership furthers the capabilities of VITEC's end-to-end streaming solutions by adding recording, playback, and time-slip capabilities, allowing churches with multiple campuses to tailor their broadcast services to the needs of their satellite locations. VITEC's portable encoders and decoders, along with the Zixi(TM) error-free streaming protocol, can now be bundled with PVS to provide an affordable complete solution with advanced features for small to midsize multicampus houses of worship.

"More and more houses of worship are growing into multisite facilities. We provide those facilities with reliable, high-quality, and low-latency streaming solutions that operate over the public Internet, but then the question became how do we also give them reliable recording and playback options," said Mark D'Addio, VITEC's vice president business development and emerging markets. "Renewed Vision is the answer. With the integration of the ProVideoServer with VITEC's House of Worship Streaming Solution, churches now have a reliable solution that provides their satellite campuses with the best possible streaming experience."

When integrated with VITEC's encoder/decoder solutions, the PVS enables houses of worship to easily record one or more high-quality encoded streams from the main campus, complete with embedded timecode and multichannel audio, and play back those streams at the satellite campus at any time. PVS' time slip functionality, much like a DVR, allows for the immediate playback of a video even as it continues to record from the main campus. For churches streaming more than one camera feed, the synchronization capabilities of PVS, along with VITEC's encoding and decoding technology, allow both camera angles to stream at the highest HD video quality and at the lowest possible latency to the remote site, making it an ideal dual-input, dual-output, time-slipped media record and playout server. VITEC's advanced video compression ensures that every stream will look great even on multiple large IMAG screens while Zixi's proven, unique transport software eliminates the video-transport problems that are inherent in unmanaged IP networks. This integration ensures that houses of worship can deliver and playback video of unprecedented quality with no stutter, packet loss, or frame-freeze, regardless of network conditions.

"Our house of worship customers frequently ask us for solutions to expand their reach in their communities while maintaining the sense of togetherness across multiple campuses," said Brad Weston, president of Renewed Vision. "Historically, video streaming to remote locations has been far too expensive to achieve a quality product. We are thrilled to partner with VITEC as we believe ProVideoServer coupled with their high-quality encoder/decoder products make for a great solution."

About Renewed Vision

Founded in 2000, Renewed Vision's mission is to offer reliable, purpose-built production software that enables organizations -- spanning from churches to corporations -- to create dynamic media experiences that enhance worship services, meetings and other special events. For more information on our product lines, including ProPresenter, ProVideoPlayer and ProVideoServer, please visit our website at www.renewedvision.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV Solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

