VITEC National Sales Manager Joins Panel at 10th Annual SVG Summit

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Dec. 7, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that Joe Walsh, the company s national sales manager, will participate in a panel session at the upcoming SVG Summit Venue Production Workshop. Part of the 10th Annual SVG Summit held at the New York Hilton from Dec. 14-15, the panel, titled "Beyond IPTV: The Growth of IP Workflows in Venues" will take place Dec. 14 from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. in the Morgan Suite.

The SVG Summit serves the information, networking, and business needs of engineering, IT, and broadcast executives in sports venues. The SVG Venue Production Workshop is hosted by the SVG Venue Initiative, covering topics such as enhancing interoperability between the venue and broadcasters, the growth of IP workflows, how LED lighting is changing the way fans see the game, and the mobile-fan experience.

The panel will focus on the continuing establishment of IPTV and digital signage and how IP-based production tools are changing the way content is distributed. Attendees will learn about the design, operational, and technological considerations for pursuing an IP-based workflow as well as discuss these topics and network with sports-venue professionals, broadcasters, and technology providers.

"VITEC is dedicated to innovation and being on the bleeding edge of streaming technology," said Walsh. "Hybrid IPTV and digital signage networks are fast becoming the preferred platform for distributing information in sporting venues -- allowing operators and content creators maximum exposure to attendees anywhere on the grounds. This panel will be a great forum for manufacturers and broadcasters to come together and discuss how this technology is changing the landscape."

Walsh is an expert on IP-based installations for entertainment venues and large sports arenas. Most recently he was the driving factor in The Amway Center s adoption of the VITEC EZ TV enterprise IPTV system. The installation was part of an upgrade to the arena s digital signage system, during which the organization decided to change from an all-signage system with 1,200 displays to a split system of both IPTV and digital signage.

