VITEC Names Seasoned Broadcast Professional Fernando Monetti as New Sales Director for LATAM

ATLANTA — Oct. 31, 2019 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that Fernando Monetti has joined the company as sales director for Latin America. In this position, Monetti will work closely with VITEC's broadcast team to foster relationships in the region. He will provide product expertise relative to VITEC's Ace and Diamond encoder and decoder families as well as introduce the award-winning EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform to the LATAM market.

"We're committed not only to expanding the availability of VITEC's product portfolio in Latin America but to doing so with expert personnel supporting our customers," said Kevin Ancelin, VP Worldwide Broadcast Sales, VITEC. "Fernando is a natural fit for this role, possessing extensive industry knowledge and regional insight that will be key in assisting customers during the decision-making and deployment process. His appointment demonstrates our relentless pursuit of global customer service and support excellence."

Prior to joining VITEC, Monetti served as the Latin America sales leader for several broadcast technology companies, including Imagine Communications, Adtec Digital, and Miranda Technologies. In these roles, he leveraged his technical background to build new business opportunities and strengthen customer relationships. He speaks English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian. He also holds a bachelor's degree in electronics telecommunications.

"VITEC's approach to broadcast and IPTV streaming has made the company a digital video technology pioneer and leader that many organizations are eager to learn more about," said Monetti. "I am excited to join VITEC at a pivotal time in the industry and be a resource for customers seeking unmatched quality and agility."

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2019 VITEC

Photo Caption: Fernando Monetti has been appointed Sales Director for Latin America, VITEC.

