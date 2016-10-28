VITEC Named to Streaming Media's Top 100 for Fourth Consecutive Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oct. 27, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, has been declared one of the top 100 companies that matter most in online video in 2016. Chosen by a panel of streaming media experts for Streaming Media Magazine's fifth annual list, VITEC has been spotlighted for its innovation in online video for four consecutive years.

"It's a great honor to once again be named to Streaming Media's Top 100, and it validates all the hard work we do behind the scenes to push the boundaries of innovation and solve the complexities around today's video streaming and distribution needs," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. "This year, we introduced the MGW Vision -- our new 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC real-time hardware-based encoder for IPTV, broadcast, and point-to-point distribution -- and the compact, professional-grade HEVC/H.265 MGW Ace Decoder that, when paired with the MGW Ace Encoder, provides the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based, end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC solution."

The Streaming Media 100 represents the most important, innovative, and influential companies providing streaming and OTT technologies, products, and services. Judges focus on companies that create products, technologies, and services that enable either end users or other vendors in the industry to improve a piece of the online video value chain, whether for image capture, encoding, distribution, or consumer use.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2016 VITEC

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/160927VITEC.doc

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC-StreamingMedia100.jpg

Visit VITEC at NAB Show New York, Booth 841

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Vitec_MM named one of the Top 100 Streaming Company for fourth year in a row - https://goo.gl/1CWzgx

Social Media Links:

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube:http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm