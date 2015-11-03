VITEC at Milipol Paris 2015

Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre

Nov. 17-20

Booth 5 D 153

VITEC at Milipol 2015

MGW Pico TOUGH

MGW Pico TOUGH is the world's smallest, most power-efficient MIL-STD certified MPEG-4 H.264 HD/SD video encoder. It encodes and streams real-time video with frame-accurate metadata from any video source. MGW Pico TOUGH's fanless, pocket-size enclosure is designed for use on unmanned and manned vehicles, in fly-away kits, or hand-carried in extreme conditions.

FITIS -- Fully Integrated Tactical IPTV System

FITIS is an integrated Full Motion Video (FMV) solution for capturing, processing, archiving, indexing, managing, and disseminating tactical ISR video and metadata. Designed for rapid deployments and efficient distribution of IP video across LANs and WANs and in any network configuration, FITIS enables real-time playback of tactical and situational awareness imagery, continuous recording and indexing of metadata and retrieval of vital video assets and analysts' notes, facilitating effective sharing and collaboration. FITIS empowers government agencies and military forces to produce actionable, real-time intelligence. It supports propagation of scenario-specific video imagery in a variety of formats and bandwidth constraints from high-definition ISR footage for analysts to ultra-compressed streams for transmission to tactical units at the edge.

MGW Ace and MGW D265 -- Point-to-Point HEVC contribution with Zixi(TM) and Pro-MPEG

VITEC's MGW Ace appliance is the industry's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable unit for encoding and streaming video. The revolutionary appliance features HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 capabilities. Its wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip make it a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and ISR metadata while in the field or on the move. When coupled with the MGW D265 portable HEVC IP decoder, it becomes an end-to-end, on-the-go contribution solution with advanced error correction technologies using Zixi(TM) and Pro-MPEG.

Company Quote:

"Milipol Paris 2015 provides us with the opportunity to showcase VITEC's products and solutions designed to support military and government missions involving capture and dissemination of mission-critical video. The show marks the debut of our MGW Pico TOUGH -- the world's smallest, most power-efficient MIL-STD certified H.264 HD/SD video encoder. We will also be featuring FITIS, our Fully Integrated Tactical IPTV System for distribution, playback and archiving of ISR video. VITEC's rapid advancements in the HEVC frontier will be highlighted with a demo of our portable HEVC encoding and decoding appliances -- the most compact, field-ready, point-to-point HEVC contribution solution with Zixi(TM) technology support."

-- Eli Garten, Vice President of Product Management at VITEC

Company Overview:

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

