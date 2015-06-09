VITEC Manager of U.S. Operations to Present CTS-Certified Training on IP Video Distribution and Monitoring at InfoComm 2015

Session to Explore Design and Implementation Process of Successful IP-Based Streaming Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- June 9, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that the company will host a CTS-certified manufacturer training session at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, Fla. Presented by VITEC Manager of U.S. Operations Pascal Barthares, the session titled "IP Video Distribution & Monitoring -- Systems Design and Implementation" will explore the upcoming technologies and opportunities of IP-based media distribution systems. The session will take place on June 18 at 8:30 a.m. in room W305A at the Orange County Convention Center.

During the discussion, participants will gain insights into today's trends and best practices for delivering, managing, and viewing IP-based video within contemporary enterprise and campus environments. The presentation will also outline how to evaluate customer sites as well as determine network suitability for both IP multicast and unicast video distribution. In addition, the session will explain how to configure network components for multicast support such as IGMP snooping, and perform system verifications by creating sample channel playlists while checking channel selection and playout on TVs.

"As facilities turn to IP-based video delivery infrastructures, system administrators and content providers are looking for ways to more effectively manage deployments without compromising quality, flexibility, and ease of use," said Barthares. "I look forward to exploring the tools, systems, and benefits of today's successful IP-based installations in order to give technology specialists, system engineers, and project managers a fresh look into more effective processes for system implementation, management, and design. In doing so, it will offer attendees Renewal Units towards their CTS qualifications."

As VITEC's manager of U.S. operations, Barthares oversees VITEC activities and IT requirements across the U.S. marketplace. With more than 10 years of experience with the company, he also manages installations within government and enterprise applications and leads training sessions on IP-based video deployments. Barthares is based in Atlanta and holds a Master of Engineering degree from EFREI.

For more information and to register for the training session, please visit http://bit.ly/1JAJv4L.

