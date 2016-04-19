VITEC Introduces Hardware-Based 4K Encoder With HEVC Compression Technology

MGW Vision Fully Supports 4K/UHD Content While Enabling Broadcast-Quality, Low-Latency Streaming and Reducing Bandwidth Utilization

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- April 18, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced the new 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC real-time hardware-based encoder for IPTV, broadcast, and point-to-point distribution at the 2016 NAB Show. With the MGW Vision, VITEC integrates UHD resolution with its high-quality, low-latency hardware-based HEVC/H.265 compression and streaming technology.

"As the amount of deployed 4K TVs and ultra-high definition content grows, customers need a real-time UHD encoder for streaming and distribution," said Philippe Wetzel, President and CEO at VITEC. "MGW Vision answers this market need and fully supports the transition to 4K with our industry-leading real-time H.265 hardware-based compression technology. MGW Vision completes the MGW family and allows customers to encode any source, starting with SD, HD, and now 4K."

MGW Vision's advanced HEVC compression enables users to stream UHD/HD video with up to 50 percent bandwidth savings compared to the H.264 standard. It boasts a compact 1RU form factor and H.265 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 hardware compression chip for streaming broadcast-quality video. The encoder has a processing power of up to one UHD or four HD HEVC channels from four 3G-SDI inputs, answering market requirements for format flexibility.

The solution is ideal for live event streaming, broadcast newsgathering, IPTV distribution, and mission-critical military video transmissions. Using the encoder to deliver bandwidth-efficient HEVC/H.265 streams, broadcasters, corporate IT, military forces, and government agencies can reduce operating expenses while managing increasing demand for high-quality video services across LANs and WANs.

VITEC's MGW Vision encoder will be on display in booth SL6305 at the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas. More information on MGW Vision and VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for users in broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2016 VITEC

