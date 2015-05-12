VITEC InfoComm 2015

Booth 4344

Company Quote:

"With two new product launches at this year's show, InfoComm 2015 promises to be VITEC's most exciting industry event to date. By introducing our all-new portable MGW Ace appliance, we're providing on-location applications with the world's first and only 100-percent hardware-based HEVC (H.265) device for encoding and streaming video. Also new at the show will be our MGW D265 Portable H.265 & H.264 IP Decoder which combines low bandwidth usage, flexible connectivity capabilities, and incredibly low latency. When combined with the end-to-end capabilities of our EZ TV IPTV System, our convenient MGW Portable Encoders, and the lightning-quick MGW Sprint device, this year's portfolio is aimed at providing unparalleled quality and more efficient streaming capabilities to meet the demands of any streaming media experience."

-- Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC

VITEC at InfoComm 2015

CTS Training Session

VITEC will be hosting a training session titled "IP Video Distribution & Monitoring - System Design and Implementation" on June 18 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. Held in room W305A at the Orange County Convention Center, VITEC's Senior Systems Engineer Robert Mautino will present.

NEW! MGW Ace -- The First Portable HEVC Encoder

At InfoComm 2015, VITEC is introducing its innovative MGW Ace appliance, the industry's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video. Powerful yet compact, the revolutionary device features HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 capabilities -- supporting today's diverse and demanding field-based content requirements within settings such as live news broadcasts, sports venues, or secure applications within military environments. Equipped with a wide selection of I/Os and offering low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, the flexible device is ideal for any high-quality audio or video streaming, as well as KLV metadata requirements whether in the field or on the move.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_FRONT.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC MGW Ace Front View

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_REAR.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC MGW Ace Rear View

NEW! MGW D265 Portable HEVC Decoder

Also being shown for the first time at InfoComm is the all-new MGW D265 Portable H.265 & H.264 IP Decoder. Specifically designed to provide decoding for any IPTV and full-motion-video application, the innovative device delivers a compact footprint, best-in-class connectivity options, and ultra-low delay. Supporting next-generation HEVC (H.265) compression technology, the MGW D265 lets IP video applications benefit from up to 40-percent savings in network bandwidth compared to the H.264 format. As a result, installations experience reduced operating expenses as well as improved picture quality within fixed bandwidth settings. Perfect for portable missions or stationary decoding on any network, the decoder provides connectivity options such as HD-SDI, SD-SDI, HDMI, and Composite video while offering incredibly low end-to-end latency of 400 milliseconds.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGWD265.jpg

Image Caption: MGW D265 Portable HEVC Decoder

EZ TV IPTV System

VITEC will be showcasing its award-winning EZ TV IPTV system, which allows any facility to deliver live, on-demand, or recorded video over their existing IP infrastructure. Using the EZ TV Web Portal, administrators can easily create, manage, and distribute video assets while the solution's browser-based EZ TV Player uses the market's most flexible digital video codec to offer CPU-efficient quality playback of IPTV streams across networks. Now equipped with a new add-on for IPTV settings, the solution easily complements any IPTV deployment with quality and compliance dashboards as well as instant alerts -- ensuring all video, audio, and metadata services are delivered reliably to users.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_EZ_IPTV.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC EZ TV IPTV

MGW Sprint and MGW Portable Encoders -- Zero-Delay Streaming

VITEC's enhanced MGW Sprint is the world's fastest MPEG-4 H.264 HD encoder / decoder appliance. With the ability to encode and decode in under 10 milliseconds, the professional-grade IPTV device enables full-HD 1080p60 video and audio streaming -- point-to-point or point-to-multipoint -- with less than one video frame of delay. As a result, the solution practically matches the latency of any hardwired uncompressed video system. Also on display will be VITEC's full line of MGW portable encoders including Premium, Nano, Nano TOUGH, and Pico, all of which now support Zixi error-correction technology.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Sprint_Front.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC MGW Sprint Front

Focus FS-H50/60/70 -- Portable Proxy Recorders

Ideal for sporting events, breaking news, dailies, meeting and training, surveillance, and online video sharing, the VITEC Focus FS-H50/60/70 are versatile portable H.264 standard- and high-definition recorders for workflows and applications requiring superior video quality and optimized video file size. With a resolution range up to 1080p30 and bit-rates up to 8 Mb/s, the three models include composite and analog audio inputs, an HDMI input, and an HD/SD-SDI input, respectively.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Focus_FS506070.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC Focus FS-H50/60/70

HDM850+ HEVC Decoder Card

HDM850+ is VITEC's HEVC (H.265) professional decoder card featuring back-to-back, seamless, and frame-accurate playback in HEVC, H.264, and MPEG-2 over 3G-SDI or HDMI. HDM850+ is designed for end users as well as integrators (SDK available).

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_HDM850+.jpeg

Image Caption: VITEC HDM850+ Professional Decoder Card

Company Overview:

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Social Media Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm