The Vitec Group Set to Shine at 2017 NAB Show

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, UK -- 20 April 2017 -- In one of NAB's biggest showroom floor exhibits, The Vitec Group will once again display its extensive range of premium-branded products and services for broadcast, film, and photographic professionals. In booth C6025, the Vitec Group will bring together some of the most respected, sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Avenger, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, Manfrotto, OConnor, OFFHollywood, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Wooden Camera, and Vinten.



"Vitec Group is dedicated to giving our customers the best possible experience while they're creating inspirational content. This dedication will be on proud display at NAB as we introduce a range of new products guaranteed to improve their workflows," said Alan Hollis, Senior Vice President, Production Equipment, Vitec Group. "This year, our highly respected family of brands will be showcased in virtually every corner of the show. It's always exciting to see how some of the industry's best known manufacturers will pair our camera supports, mobile power solutions, lights, and other accessories with their state-of-the-art equipment."



In the booths of prominent exhibitors, NAB attendees will have the opportunity to see the industry's most talked-about cameras paired with premium supports and accessories from Vitec Group's brands. These solutions will be exhibited in the booths of industry giants such as AJA, Angenieux, ARRI, Adorama, Blackmagic Design, B&H, Canon, Fujinon, Hitachi, Ikegami, JVC, Leica, Orad, Panasonic, Sigma, Sony, and Vizrt. For example, attendees can visit Blackmagic Design at booth SL216 to see its latest URSA Mini Pro 4.6K powered by Anton/Bauer's new CINE battery -- designed specifically for high-power consumption, digital-cinema-style cameras -- and supported by a Sachtler System 25 pedestal setup. In addition, Panasonic will show its Lumix GH5 mirrorless digital camera in booth C3607 together with various manual and robotic supports from Vinten, including the new Vantage head -- a compact, camera- and lens-agnostic robotic head that allows users to go beyond a PTZ and future-proof their studios.



Along with being on display at exhibitor booths, products from Vitec Group brands will be in active use on the sets of live shows throughout the NAB Show floor. These include Broadcast Beat's "NAB Live Show," leveraging Vinten's Hexagon robotic dolly track system, and the "Teradek Live Show," which will employ the new Vinten Vantage and exceptional LED solutions from Litepanels on its set alongside many other Vitec Group brands.



In its own booth, C6025, the Vitec Group will showcase the newest products and innovations from its family of brands, including Vinten's brand-new micro VRC controller that, when paired with the Vantage, provides a complete robotic camera solution that suits any budget. Also, new to the booth and to the industry is Autoscript's completely IP-enabled teleprompting solution, delivering the connectivity, flexibility, and reliability critical for modern broadcast operations. In addition, Vitec Group will be showcasing the Sachtler FSB 10 Fluid Head, an affordable introduction to the 100-millimeter class that's perfect for work in news, documentaries, wildlife, and everything in between.



Alongside the products, prominent industry professionals will be on hand in the Vitec Group booth to give advice, talk about their experiences, and discuss their latest projects with attendees. These industry experts include renowned director of photography Tom Guilmette, known for his coverage of global sports events such as the Olympics and the Super Bowl and who is a passionate advocate for Vinten's celebrated Vector Series. Also on the stand will be Luke Thomas -- a freelance ENG cameraman whose credits include ITV's "Good Morning Britain," NBC, and several other news channels -- who swears by Sachtler's Video 18P tripod system. In addition, Corey Rich, an award-winning photographer and director with a broad portfolio of work for outdoor apparel, tourism, and broadcast organizations, will talk to attendees about why Litepanels is his brand of choice for LED lighting.



In addition to the main Vitec Group stand, you can also find Bexel TSS at C6837, SmallHD at OE657, and Wooden Camera at C9948.





A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc is a leading global provider of premium branded products and services to the fast changing and growing "image capture and sharing" market.



Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags; and premium services including technical solutions, systems integration and equipment rental for TV production teams, film crews and enterprises.

In the broadcast industry, Vitec brings together some of the most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, OffHollywood, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Wooden Camera, and Vinten.



