The Vitec Group at Government Video Expo 2017

The Vitec Group will show the newest innovations from its extensive range of premium branded products and services for media professionals in the public sector. Government Video Expo 2017 visitors will see Lightpanels' new Gemini 2x1 soft panel and its Astra and Sola LED lighting family; the Vinten Vantage robotic camera head and μVRC controller; Teradek's CORE and CUBE cloud streaming and HEVC/H.264 encoding solutions; and the IBC2017 triple-award-winning flowtech™ 75 tripod — the newest joint venture between leading brands Sachtler and Vinten, global industry leaders in camera supports for more than 100 years.



Litepanels: All-New Gemini

At Government Video Expo 2017, the Vitec Group's Litepanels brand will showcase Gemini, the industry's most accurate and agile softlight. Recently launched at IBC2017, Gemini is an all-new 2x1 RGB-WW soft panel that combines daylight, tungsten, and red-green-blue LEDs with flexible, precise color adjustment for the industry's most accurate full-spectrum white light. The addition of daylight and tungsten means lighting professionals can reliably achieve exceptional color and realistic skin tones — eliminating the need for color correction and saving postproduction time and money.



Litepanels: Astra 6X Bi-Color, Astra Bi-Focus Daylight, and Sola 6+ LED Lighting

Litepanels' next-generation Astra 6XBi-Color LED lights will also be on display. Building on the quality and popularity of the innovative Astra 1x1 panel, the next-generation panels now feature a 50 percent increase in output with reduced power consumption for longer battery run time. This means the new Astra 6X is six times brighter than the original 1x1 version. The Litepanels Astra Bi-Focus Daylight is a versatile, lightweight LED panel — and the newest addition to the popular Astra family of LED panels, which gives users the ability to adjust from a 48° flood to a 15° concentrated quality of light with a turn of a dial.



Litepanels will also showcase its daylight-balanced Sola 6+ Fresnel lights. The Sola range of LEDs provides cool daylight illumination with the unique ability to control both focus and intensity via standard DMX 512 protocol and without the heat generation of a traditional Fresnel.



Vinten: Vantage and μVRC Controller

Vinten's Vantage is a compact and lightweight robotic camera head that offers unmatched flexibility and broadcast-quality movement and control at the same price point as a traditional pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera head. Vantage enables customers to choose the camera and lens that meet their requirements, and it supports a wide range of pro-video camcorders from a variety of manufacturers including Canon and Sony, as well as both full-servo and manual lens types.



As the first controller of its kind, the μVRC is the perfect companion to the Vantage, giving the camera head even greater versatility and flexibility for enterprise video capture. The μVRC controller allows studios and venues of any size to control high-end robotics and third-party PTZs. When paired with the Vantage, the μVRC offers users a complete robotic solution that suits most any budget.



Teradek: CORE Cloud Streaming Solution

CORE is Teradek's cloud-based solution for streaming video to multiple online distribution platforms. With CORE, users can stream and monitor their video in real time to online services such as Wowza, Facebook, Ustream, and YouTube, and they can also archive the video in the cloud — ensuring that the content is always accessible. CORE's intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to set up processes for creating source, destination, and output channels for the streaming video. CORE allows encoder and decoder setup to pass through firewalls, eliminating IT involvement.



Teradek: CUBE Portable Video Encoder

Teradek's CUBE line of encoders offer a powerful all-in-one solution for live streaming, iOS monitoring, and point-to-point broadcasting for SDI and HDMI video sources. With CUBE, users can stream to any online video platform, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, or Periscope, and they can stream point-to-point to decoders over the internet or on local networks with latency as low as 80 ms. At Government Video Expo 2017, Teradek will unveil its new CUBE 700 series, which provides H.265 (HEVC) encoding in addition to H.264. HEVC offers twice the encoding efficiency of H.264, delivering savings on both bandwidth overhead and cost — especially for transmission over cellular networks.



Sachtler and Vinten: flowtech™ 75 and flowtech™ Carbon-Fiber Camera Tripod Technology

Three award wins at IBC2017 signal much interest in flowtech™ 75, a revolutionary new tripod that simplifies and accelerates camera operators' workflows with instant and easy setup, versatile height range, and exceptional torsional stiffness. Compatible with all major 75 mm fluid heads, flowtech 75 tripods offer a set of two-stage, carbon-fiber legs with an easy-to-remove midlevel spreader, rubber feet, and a payload capacity of 20 kilograms (44 pounds). Unique quick-release brakes at the top of the tripod make it possible to deploy all legs simultaneously and adjust them to the ground's surface automatically, eliminating the need for operators to bend over or manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg.



Lightweight and easy to transport, flowtech 75 is designed to be carried comfortably on the camera operator's shoulder, with magnetic locks that ensure the tripod legs remain stable during transport. The versatile flowtech 75 can be deployed as low as 26 centimeters (10 inches) and as high as 153 centimeters (60 inches) without the detachable spreader, and between 63 centimeters (25 inches) and 157 centimeters (62 inches) with the spreader.



A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc is a leading global provider of premium branded products and services to the fast-changing and growing "image capture and sharing" market. In the broadcast industry, Vitec brings together some of the most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Camera Corps, JOBY, Litepanels, Lowepro, OConnor, OffHollywood, Paralinx, RTMotion, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Wooden Camera, and Vinten.



Vitec Group's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises. Branded companies design, manufacture, and distribute a broad range of high-performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors, and bags, as well as premium services including technical solutions, systems integration, and equipment rental for TV production teams, film crews, and enterprises.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



"We're proud to be demonstrating across multiple booths at this year's Government Video Expo. The Vitec Group's broadcast business will be showing several new products, such as our Gemini softlight and new flowtech tripod, both of which had their global introduction just a few short weeks ago. We're also featuring wireless encoding and video transmission solutions from Teradek, our encoding and streaming business, including CORE, our cloud-based video distribution platform; an all-new HEVC version of our CUBE encoder; and BOND, a new cellular bonded backpack solution that enables broadcast or streaming of professional video content from anywhere with an available cell signal. These products join our line of professional IP prompting solutions used by broadcasters, business leaders, and politicians around the world. Government Video Expo provides us with a key opportunity to demonstrate how our solutions meet the demands of media professionals in the public sector, and we're excited at the opportunity to see both new and existing clients at the expo."

—Martin Vann, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Video, Vitec Group



