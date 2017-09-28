The Vitec Group at Broadcast India Show 2017

At this year's Broadcast India Show, the Vitec Group will showcase its extensive range of premium-branded products and services for broadcast, film, and photographic professionals. Visitors to the booth will experience India's first look at the new Litepanels' Gemini; the award-winning Intelligent Prompting from Autoscript; the μVRC robotic head controller from Vinten; and the IBC2017 triple-award-winning flowtech(TM) 75 tripod, the newest joint venture between leading brands Vinten and Sachtler, global industry leaders in camera supports for more than 100 years.



Broadcast India Show 2017 Product Preview

Oct. 12-14, Mumbai

The Vitec Group

Stand C-315-5



Sachtler and Vinten:

flowtech(TM) 75 and flowtech(TM) Carbon-Fiber Camera Tripod Technology

With three award wins at IBC2017, there is much interest in flowtech 75, a revolutionary new tripod that simplifies and accelerates camera operators' workflows with instant and easy setup, versatile height range, and exceptional torsional stiffness. Compatible with all major 75-mm fluid heads, flowtech 75 tripods offer a set of two-stage, carbon-fiber legs with an easy-to-remove midlevel spreader, rubber feet, and a payload capacity of 20 kg (44 pounds). Unique, quick-release brakes located at the top of the tripod enable all the legs to be deployed simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground's surface, eliminating the need for operators to bend over or manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg.



Lightweight and easy to transport, flowtech 75 is specifically designed to be carried comfortably on the camera operator's shoulder, with magnetic locks ensuring that the tripod legs are stable during transport. flowtech 75 is versatile and can be deployed as low as 26 cm (10 inches) and as high as 153 cm (60 inches) without the detachable spreader, and between 63 cm (25 inches) to 157 cm (62 inches) with the spreader.



Autoscript:

Intelligent Prompting

Fresh off a BIRTV 2017 Outstanding Product award win, Autoscript's Intelligent Prompting will be on display at Broadcast India. Intelligent Prompting is the broadcast industry's first completely IP-enabled, end-to-end teleprompting solution. Intelligent Prompting completely reinvents prompting workflows to allow devices to be located anywhere, delivering the ease-of-use and foolproof redundancy needed in modern broadcast operations. The inclusion of video outputs/inputs allows users to transition to IP at their own pace and significant hardware improvements further enhance the range. Since Intelligent Prompting units require no counterbalance in most situations, they are up to 50 percent lighter than other prompting solutions that do require counterbalance. Combined with increased stability, this weight reduction eases payload issues for camera supports, and makes the on-camera teleprompters ideal for robotic installations.



Litepanels:

All-New Gemini

At the Broadcast India Show 2017, the Vitec Group's Litepanels(R) brand will showcase Gemini, the industry's most accurate and agile softlight. First introduced at IBC2017, Gemini is an all-new, 2x1 RGB-WW soft panel that combines daylight, tungsten, and red-green-blue LEDs with flexible, precise color adjustment for full-spectrum white light that's the most accurate in the industry. Adding daylight and tungsten means lighting professionals can reliably achieve exceptional color and realistic skin tones -- eliminating the need for color correction and saving postproduction time and money.





Astra 3X/6X and Sola 4+/6+ LED Lighting

Litepanels' next-generation Astra 3X and 6X LED lights will also be on display. Building on the quality and popularity of the innovative Astra 1x1 panel, the next-generation panels now feature a 50 percent increase in output with reduced power consumption for longer battery run time. This means the new Astra 6X is six times brighter than the original 1x1 version while the Astra 3X is three times brighter. Litepanels will also showcase its daylight-balanced Sola 4+ and Sola 6+ Fresnel lights. The Sola range of LEDs provides cool daylight illumination with the unique ability to control both focus and intensity via standard DMX 512 protocol and without the heat generation of a traditional Fresnel.



Vinten:

Vantage, μVRC Controller, and Hexagon Tracks

Making its debut for the first time will be Vinten's Hexagon Tracks. Powered by Tecnopoint, the original equipment manufacturer of dolly systems, Hexagon Tracks is an advanced robotic camera dolly and track system that enables fast setup and easy assembly with no cables outside of the track -- making it ideal for both high-end news studios and outside broadcast rental setups, such as concerts and sporting events.



Vinten's award-winning Vantage is a compact and lightweight robotic camera head that offers unmatched flexibility and broadcast-quality movement and control at the same price point as a traditional pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera head. Vantage enables customers to choose the camera and lens that meet their requirements, supporting a wide range of pro-video camcorders from a variety of manufacturers, including Canon and Sony, as well as both full-servo and manual lens types.



As the first controller of its kind, the μVRC is the perfect companion to the Vantage, giving the camera head even greater versatility and flexibility for enterprise video capture. The μVRC controller allows studios and venues of any size to control high-end robotics and third-party PTZs. When paired with the Vantage, the μVRC offers users a complete robotic solution that suits most any budget.



A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc is a leading global provider of premium branded products and services to the fast-changing and growing "image capture and sharing" market. In the broadcast industry, Vitec brings together some of the most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Camera Corps, JOBY, Litepanels, Lowepro, OConnor, OffHollywood, Paralinx, RTMotion, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Wooden Camera, and Vinten.



Vitec Group's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises , and our activities comprise of: design, manufacture and distribution of high-performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags; and premium services including technical solutions, systems integration and equipment rental for TV production teams, film crews and enterprises.



Company Quote:

“Broadcast India is an important show in South Asia, and especially for the Vitec Group because India is one of the fastest growing markets in Asia. We've seen growth there year on year, and after five years participating in the show, it has become a crucial venue for us to connect with customers and learn about this ever-evolving market.”

-- Audrey Chang, Channel and Customer Marketing Director, Asia Pacific



