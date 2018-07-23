Vitec Group Brands and Products on Display at BIRTV2018

Litepanels: Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel

Litepanels will showcase Gemini, the industry's most accurate and versatile 2x1 soft panel. Gemini eliminates the need for color correction by offering full-spectrum white light that’s perfect for lighting talent and rendering exceptional color. Lighting professionals can “go bold” by lighting with any color in the 360-degree color wheel and popular gels within Gemini’s color modes. Plus, Gemini’s latest firmware upgrade allows for a variety of cinematic effects such as emergency lights, fire, TV, and hue bursts that are fully customizable and can be easily saved to presets.

Gemini’s versatile, ballast-free, lightweight design allows the light to be rigged more easily, requiring less cabling because the power supply is built-in. The production-friendly soft panel can also deliver full-intensity, mobile-powered operation using only battery power an ideal complement is the Anton/Bauer CINE VCLX battery. Users can operate every function of Gemini with its intuitive on-board controls and user interface with multiple control options.

Litepanels: Astra LED Panels

Litepanels’ next-generation Astra family of LED panels continues to build on the quality and popularity of the company’s original 1x1 panel. The new Astra 3X and 6X — available in both daylight or bicolor models — feature a 50 percent increase in output, making them three and six times brighter than the original Astra. The Astra Soft Bi-Color provides flattering diffused lighting for a soft, wraparound light quality. The Astra Bi-Focus Daylight is the newest addition to the popular Astra family, and it gives users the ability to adjust from a 48-degree flood to a 15-degree concentration of light with the turn of a dial.

Litepanels: Sola LED Fresnel Panels

Also on display at BIRTV2018 will be Litepanels’ daylight-balanced Sola 4+ and Sola 6+ LED fresnels, which combine all the benefits of today’s LED technology with the light-shaping, single-shadow properties of a traditional fresnel. A winner of Pro Moviemaker’s Gear of the Year Awards 2017, the Sola 6+ is now 50 percent brighter than the previous version, while the Sola 4+ is now more than 120 percent brighter than its predecessor.

Sachtler and Vinten: Award-Winning flowtech™ Camera Tripod Technology

Fresh from winning an impressive array of awards at the 2018 NAB Show, including a prestigious IABM BaM Award, flowtech™ is an all-new carbon fibre technology with the world’s fastest-deploying legs, unique quick-release brakes, and easily adjustable levers for quick and easy setup in any type of remote production environment. At BIRTV2018, Sachtler and Vinten will showcase flowtech technology with the flowtech 75 tripod, compatible with all major 75-millimeter fluid heads.

flowtech offers a set of two-stage legs with an easy-to-remove midlevel spreader, rubber feet, and a payload capacity of 20 kilograms (44 pounds). The quick-release brakes enable legs to be deployed simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground’s surface, saving operators from bending over and manually adjusting multiple brakes on each leg. A unique hinge-lock mechanism allows users to capture extremely low, ground-level shots, removing the need for extra “baby legs.” Lightweight and easy to transport, flowtech 75 can be carried comfortably on the camera operator’s shoulder, with magnetic locks keeping the legs stable during transport. Plus, flowtech now features two optional accessories — a detachable carry handle and a compact and lightweight dolly.

Vinten: Vantage Robotic Camera Head and External Lens Drive

In a compact and lightweight form factor, the award-winning Vinten Vantage pan/tilt robotic camera head enables broadcast-quality video and superior motion control at the same price point as a traditional pan-tilt-zoom head. Vantage enables customers to choose the camera and lens that meet their requirements, ensuring that they can match manual camera positions, work over long distances, and manage low-light conditions. At BIRTV2018, Vinten will showcase an all-new external lens drive option that significantly increases the number of lenses that can be used on Vantage-mounted cameras and also delivers full servo functionality, including virtual reality tracking, to manual lenses.

Vinten: Ceiling and Floor Tracks

Vinten, a Vitec Group brand and a world leader in manual and robotic camera support systems, will showcase its all-new ceiling track system together with the award-winning Hexagon floor track system. A collaboration between Vinten Automation and veteran dolly manufacturer Tecnopoint, the new Vinten robotic camera dolly and ceiling track system is designed for creative productions in which floor space is at a premium.

Developed in a very challenging rental environment, the Vinten Hexagon floor track system features fast setup and easy assembly with no cables outside of the track, making it perfect for both high-end news studios and outside broadcast rental setups such as concerts and sporting events. The Hexagon dolly’s motorized column and robotic head natively interface with the Vinten control protocol and hence can be fully managed from the Vinten control system.

Like the Hexagon floor track system, the new ceiling track system fully integrates with all Vinten robotic camera supports. The dolly, motorized column, and robotic head work in tandem with the Vinten control protocol and can be fully managed from the Vinten robotic control system (VRC) to create a powerful studio robotic solution. The track system supports shot sequencing, allowing users to select multiple shots and execute a seamless move through multiple key frames, and an absolute encoder outputs tracking data to the VRC, making the system ready for use in an augmented reality or virtual reality environment.

Autoscript: IPS Range

Teleprompting leader Autoscript will showcase the new IPS range for its Intelligent Prompting solution, the industry’s first teleprompting system designed around an IP-enabled workflow that can also accommodate video workflows. New IPS products include EVO-IPS, the world’s first all-IP prompting monitor, and WinPlus-IPS software, a simple but powerful prompting application for smaller productions. The combination of WinPlus-IPS and EVO-IPS packages the power of Intelligent Prompting in a cost-effective, easy-to-install, and easy-to-use solution that’s perfect for smaller IP-based studios, as well as for corporate, educational, and government productions.

Connecting over an IP network to a single controller, WinPlus-IPS employs many of the features of WinPlus-IP — Autoscript’s premier prompting software — including a modern, customisable user interface, super-smooth scroll preview, and live script editing. Users can connect any number of EVO-IPS monitors and Xbox-IP scroll engines. As the world’s first IP-only prompt monitor, the EVO-IPS offers a simple and flexible workflow, connecting directly to the user’s choice of WinPlus-IP or WinPlus-IPS software over an IP network and displaying smooth scroll prompter video without the need for an additional scroll engine.

Company Quote:

“BIRTV is a must-attend event for technology innovators and media/entertainment companies alike. It’s an ideal forum for us to showcase the latest innovations from The Vitec Group, which brings together the world’s most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands dedicated to enabling the capture and sharing of exceptional images. BIRTV2018 attendees will see why Vitec solutions are the choice of broadcasters, cinematographers, and photographic professionals. Two great examples are Gemini, the most accurate and agile LED soft light in the industry, and flowtech, a truly game-changing tripod for accelerating camera operators’ workflows on any type of broadcast, film, or video project.”

— Dave Dougall, Vice President of Sales, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, Vitec Group





A Snapshot of The Vitec Group plc

Vitec is a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions to the fast changing and growing “image capture and sharing” market. Vitec’s customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and solutions including camera supports, camera mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags. We employ around 1,700 people across the world in 11 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions. The Vitec Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2017 adjusted revenue* of £378.1 million. More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.

