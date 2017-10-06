2017 NAB Show New York Product Preview

Oct. 18-19

The Vitec Group

Booth N845



The Vitec Group at the 2017 NAB Show New York



At this year's NAB Show New York, the Vitec Group will show highlights from its extensive range of premium-branded products and services for broadcast, film, and photographic professionals. Visitors to the booth will see Gemini, the new 2x1 softlight from Litepanels; the award-winning Intelligent Prompting from Autoscript; the μVRC robotic head controller from Vinten; and the IBC2017 triple-award-winning flowtech™ 75 tripod, the newest joint venture between leading brands Sachtler and Vinten, global industry leaders in camera supports for more than 100 years.



Litepanels:

All-New Gemini

At the 2017 NAB Show New York, the Vitec Group's Litepanels brand will showcase Gemini, the industry's most accurate and agile softlight. First introduced at IBC2017, Gemini is an all-new, 2x1 RGB-WW soft panel that combines daylight, tungsten, and red-green-blue LEDs with flexible, precise color adjustment for full-spectrum white light that's the most accurate in the industry. Adding daylight and tungsten means lighting professionals can reliably achieve exceptional color and realistic skin tones — eliminating the need for color correction and saving postproduction time and money.



Astra 3X/6X and Sola 4+/6+ LED Lighting

Litepanels' next-generation Astra 3X and 6X LED lights will also be on display. Building on the quality and popularity of the innovative Astra 1x1 panel, the next-generation panels now feature a 50-percent increase in output, with reduced power consumption for longer battery run time. This means the new Astra 6X is six times brighter than the original 1x1 version, while the Astra 3X is three times brighter. Litepanels will also showcase its daylight-balanced Sola 4+ and Sola 6+ Fresnel lights. The Sola range of LEDs provides cool daylight illumination with the unique ability to control both focus and intensity via standard DMX 512 protocol and without the heat generation of a traditional Fresnel light.



Sachtler and Vinten:

flowtech™ 75 and flowtech™ Carbon-Fiber Camera Tripod Technology

With three award wins at IBC2017, there is much interest in flowtech 75, a revolutionary new tripod that simplifies and accelerates camera operators' workflows with instant and easy setup, versatile height range, and exceptional torsional stiffness. Compatible with all major 75mm fluid heads, flowtech 75 tripods offer a set of two-stage, carbon-fiber legs with an easy-to-remove midlevel spreader, rubber feet, and a payload capacity of 20 kilograms (44 pounds). Unique quick-release brakes at the top of the tripod make it possible to deploy all legs simultaneously and adjust them to the ground's surface automatically, eliminating the need for operators to bend over or manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg.



Lightweight and easy to transport, flowtech 75 is designed to be carried comfortably on the camera operator's shoulder, with magnetic locks that ensure the tripod legs remain stable during transport. The versatile flowtech 75 can be deployed as low as 26 centimeters (10 inches) and as high as 153 centimeters (60 inches) without the detachable spreader, and between 63 centimeters (25 inches) and 157 centimeters (62 inches) with the spreader.



Autoscript:

Intelligent Prompting

Autoscript's Intelligent Prompting, recipient of a 2017 NAB Best of Show award in Las Vegas following its April launch, will also be on display in New York. Intelligent Prompting is the broadcast industry's first completely IP-enabled, end-to-end teleprompting solution. It completely reinvents prompting workflows so that devices can be located anywhere, delivering the ease-of-use and foolproof redundancy modern broadcast operations need. The inclusion of video outputs/inputs allows users to transition to IP at their own pace, while significant hardware improvements further enhance the solution. Since Intelligent Prompting units require no counterbalance in most situations, they are up to 50 percent lighter than counterbalance-equipped prompting solutions. it. Combined with increased stability, this weight reduction eases payload issues for camera supports and makes the on-camera teleprompters ideal for robotic installations.



Vinten:

Hexagon Tracks, Vantage, and μVRC Controller

On display at the 2017 NAB Show New York will be Vinten's Hexagon Tracks. Powered by Tecnopoint, the original manufacturer of dolly systems, Hexagon Tracks is an advanced robotic camera dolly and track system that can be assembled quickly and easily with no cables outside of the track. That simplicity makes it ideal for both high-end news studios and outside broadcast rental setups, such as for concerts and sporting events.



Vinten's award-winning Vantage is a compact and lightweight robotic camera head that offers unmatched flexibility and broadcast-quality movement and control at the same price point as a traditional pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera head. Vantage enables customers to choose the camera and lens that meet their requirements, supporting a wide range of pro-video camcorders from a variety of manufacturers, including Canon and Sony, as well as both full-servo and manual lens types.



As the first controller of its kind, the μVRC is the perfect companion to the Vantage, giving the camera head even greater versatility and flexibility for enterprise video capture. The μVRC controller allows studios and venues of any size to control high-end robotics and third-party PTZs. When paired with the Vantage, the μVRC offers users a complete robotic solution that suits almost any budget.



A Snapshot of The Vitec Group



The Vitec Group plc is a leading global provider of premium branded products and services to the fast-changing and growing "image capture and sharing" market. In the broadcast industry, Vitec brings together some of the most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Camera Corps, JOBY, Litepanels, Lowepro, OConnor, OffHollywood, Paralinx, RTMotion, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Wooden Camera, and Vinten.



Vitec Group's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers, and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance products and software, including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors, and bags; and premium services including technical solutions, systems integration, and equipment rental for TV production teams, film crews, and enterprises.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



"NAB New York gives us a chance to demonstrate some of the innovations we've introduced since the spring NAB Show. Much to the delight of filmmakers and broadcast professionals, we recently introduced Gemini, the industry's most agile and accurate softlight. We also think NAB New York attendees will be just as excited about flowtech, which won three awards at IBC, because this new tripod system promises to revolutionise how they work."

—Alan Hollis, Senior Vice President - Production Equipment, The Vitec Group



