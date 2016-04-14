VITEC to Feature New 4K HEVC Encoder and Streaming Innovations at 2016 NAB Show

Increases HEVC Lineup With New Appliances and Enhancements to Company's Industry-Focused Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- April 7, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, announced that it will demonstrate its end-to-end streaming solutions for a variety of applications in its booth SL6305 during the 2016 NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, April 18-21.

"VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with our broadcast-grade portable streaming appliances," said Philippe Wetzel, founder, president and CEO of VITEC. "VITEC's HEVC offering is one of the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding products, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, as well as PCI cards with SDK for integration projects."

Attendees will have an opportunity to see the following demonstrations:

* 4K HEVC Encoding with MGW Vision

VITEC will show its brand new 4K Ultra HD (UHD) hardware-based encoder, the MGW Vision. Using the latest HEVC compression, the MGW Vision provides an HD point-to-point distribution streaming solution for several markets including broadcasting, in-house IPTV, and the enterprise market -- anywhere UHD is critical. Featuring a compact form factor, this IPTV solution is designed with low-latency, which is especially important for live events. It provides one channel of 4K or four channels of HD.

* Point-to-point HEVC and Ultra-Low Latency Streaming

On display is VITEC's MGW Ace appliance, the industry's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video, and the MGW D265, a portable HEVC IP decoder. The powerful yet compact MGW Ace appliance provides pristine video quality with its HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 encoding capabilities. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. When MGW Ace is coupled with the MGW D265, the devices become an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi(TM) error correction capabilities for markets including broadcast, enterprise, sports, house of worship, military, and more. For worship and live event distribution applications, VITEC now provides industry-standard RTMP streaming to distribute content to a large audience via CDN (Content Delivery Network).

* IPTV Solution for Sports Venues and Enterprise Customers

VITEC will show the latest enhancements to its award-winning EZ TV IPTV Solution, including the ability to use robust hardware-based IPTV end-points to create video-rich digital signage that blends real-time video and marketing content. EZ TV's scalable architecture provides customers with a complete solution for managing live feeds, on-demand content, and an unlimited number of digital signage layouts as well as effectively distribute to thousands of IPTV and signage end-points, PC users, and mobile clients. The centralized, intuitive Web-based interface for management and monitoring allows for rapid deployment and low operating costs.

* Multi-Site Video Streaming Solution

VITEC's new House of Worship Streaming Solution is now integrated with Renewed Vision(TM) ProVideoServer(TM). This integration allows churches to easily record one or more high-quality encoded streams from the main campus, complete with embedded time code and multi-channel audio, and play back those streams at the satellite campus at any time.

* Portable Recording Solution

Highly versatile, VITEC's Focus FS-H50/60/70 are portable, H.264 standard and HD recorders for workflows and applications requiring high video quality, optimized video file sizes, and remote capabilities. They record H.264 clips up to 1080p in MOV/MP4, which easily play back natively on any decoding platforms, including PC, Mac(R), tablets, and smartphones. They can be immediately uploaded to networks or video platforms for sharing and collaboration, without transcoding.

More information about VITEC and its streaming products is available at www.vitec.com.

