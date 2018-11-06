VITEC Exhibits Award-Winning Sports IPTV & Digital Signage Platform at Soccerex USA 2018

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Nov. 5, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase its award-winning EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues at Soccerex USA 2018, Nov. 15-16 at Marlins Park in Miami. The easy-to-deploy solution simplifies management of game-day IPTV, digital signage, and video wall content, delivering captivating, high-quality video streams (up to 4K) that not only engage fans without adding engineering overhead, but also generate untapped revenue opportunities.

"The next few years will be pivotal for soccer franchises in North America as they prep their infrastructure for growth and the culmination of the 2026 matches," said Joe Walsh, sales director — sports and entertainment venues, VITEC. "Our solution has redefined the way content is delivered to IPTV and digital signage displays, video walls, and to fans' personal mobile devices in sports venues. As the chosen platform for American professional sports clubs, including soccer teams such as Minnesota United FC, VITEC allows franchises to deliver broadcast-quality video to every display throughout the venue, surrounding fans with excitement without adding complexity to the technology workflows."

VITEC's EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues enables soccer franchises to seamlessly and cost-effectively stream high-quality live and on-demand video, create dynamic digital signs, and then deliver it to every display over the existing physical and wireless network infrastructure. The platform's network-agnostic, modular architecture allows organizations to easily upgrade existing legacy video systems or deploy a turnkey IPTV and signage solution for a new build at a fraction of the cost of traditional digital signage solutions. Sports and entertainment facilities can offer the most advanced fan experience while reducing CAPEX and OPEX often associated with legacy solutions.

The dedicated sporting venue solution also offers robust digital signage features including easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics tools. Driven by VITEC's high-performance, hardware-based endpoints, operators can turn any screen in the network into a new monetary opportunity, delivering eye-catching digital content with dynamic data and the highest quality IPTV content — all managed from a centralized server. The onboard administration and analytics tools empower organizations by providing them with campaign information vital to pulling in untapped revenue streams. VITEC's mobile app for iOS and Android devices lets users stream live video in addition to playing IPTV content. The platform's integrated, user-friendly Media Library capabilities enable administrators to tag, edit, organize, store, search, and share media files, further streamlining media processes, from live streaming to recording, archiving, and collaboration.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2018 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/181105VITEC.docx

Photo Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_EZTV_Soccer_collage.jpg

Image Caption: VITEC's EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues at Soccerex USA 2018.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Come%20see%20@Vitec_MM%20and%20its%20award-winning%20EZ%20TV%20IPTV%20and%20Digital%20Signage%20Solution%20for%20Sports%20Venues%20@Soccerex%20Nov.%2015-16%20at%20Marlins%20Park%20in%20Miami%21%20-%20http://bit.ly/2AIQN8J

Follow VITEC:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm