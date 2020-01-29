VITEC Drives the Streaming, Digital Signage, and Video Wall Experience at ISE 2020

ATLANTA — Jan. 28, 2020 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will display the flexible IPTV, digital signage, and video wall capabilities of its EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform in Booth 14-M200 at ISE 2020. For the first time, the new EZ TV Player Lite™ will be on display. The patent pending EZ TV Lite™ technology enables multicasting of live streams directly to enterprise users' computers, without going through multi-unicast distribution servers. This unique solution enables organizations to scale live video services without the costs of on-premise transcoding equipment, CDN subscriptions, and costly seat licenses. The multicast-to-the-edge, plugin-free HTML5 player simplifies IPTV distribution complexity and manageability.

"In the last 10 years, we've seen an increasing demand for streaming solutions that can address the widely varied IT infrastructure and content requirements of enterprise customers," said Bruno Teissier, International Sales and Marketing Director, VITEC. "EZ TV was created to streamline the evolving IPTV landscape and now serves over a million users in the corporate, government, military, and sports venue markets. At ISE 2020, attendees will see how we continue to innovate on the platform and bring our customers additional benefits."

VITEC's EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform is ideal for the secure dissemination and content management of full-motion video streams and offline files for enterprise and mission-critical applications as well as the ever-changing video, marketing, and sales requirements of today's sports venues. Designed to integrate seamlessly with any IT environment and run on all types of networks — LAN, WAN, and wireless — EZ TV can be rapidly deployed and is intuitive to operate and maintain for any-size project. With centralized creation, distribution, and monitoring of live and on-demand content and digital signage, the platform streamlines the process of linear and non-linear workflows. Its network-agnostic, modular architecture allows organizations to easily upgrade legacy systems or deploy a turnkey IPTV and signage solution for a new build, at a fraction of the cost of traditional digital signage solutions.

In addition, the EZ TV platform's video wall capability simplifies deployment and management of projects. VITEC's video wall processors are 100-percent hardware-based, feature low-latency native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K, and support interactive content and imagery transformations. More than 50 displays can be managed from a single processor, including nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls.

At the ISE 2020 show, VITEC will introduce the latest innovation to the EZ TV platform. The EZ TV Player Lite solution is an intuitive, low-latency HTML5 video player, empowering organizations to scale live multicast video services to any-size user base without the major CAPEX and OPEX costs associated with traditional on-premise transcoding equipment, CDN subscriptions, costly seat licenses, and compromised network bandwidth utilization.

