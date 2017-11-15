VITEC to Demonstrate Its IPTV Distribution and HEVC/H.264 Rugged Encoders at GV Expo 2017

SUNNYVALE, California — Nov. 14, 2017 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase its latest generation IPTV and ISR streaming, distribution, archiving, and playback solutions at Government Video Expo in booth 414 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from Nov. 29-30.



"VITEC continues its strong commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enable government agencies and military units to optimize their video workflows, while addressing the biggest challenge of limited network bandwidth," said Eli Garten, vice president of IPTV & Enterprise Video Solutions at VITEC. "Our high-performance IPTV and ISR products include a military-grade, scalable video distribution system and small footprint encoders powered by the world's most efficient video compression codec, allowing users to ingest and distribute more content than ever before on any type of network."



At the show, VITEC will demonstrate its EZ TV platform — an end-to-end solution for secure dissemination and content management of full motion video (FMV) streams and offline files to desktops, TVs, and mobile devices. The platform enables local and remote users throughout the enterprise network, decision makers, and analysts to quickly view, archive, retrieve, and share ISR footage video assets with KLV/STANAG metadata.



For harsh environments requiring rugged systems, VITEC will be showing its "TOUGH" family of encoders: MGW Diamond TOUGH, its recently introduced multichannel HEVC/H.264 encoder, and MGW Pico TOUGH, an ultra-compact, power-efficient H.264 encoder. Both appliances are DO-160 and MIL-STD compliant and capable of streaming any type of video originating from ground vehicles, manned or unmanned airborne platforms, and marine vessels.



VITEC will also demonstrate the MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder, the industry's leading portable, hardware-based HEVC 10-bit encode/decode solution. Powered by VITEC's proprietary second-generation HEVC Codec (GEN2), the MGW Ace Encoder delivers unparalleled video quality at any bitrate. With a wide selection of I/Os, built-in Zixi™, and Pro-MPEG FEC stream protection technology, the encoder streams video, audio, and KLV metadata using half the bandwidth required by today's H.264 encoding solutions. When paired with the MGW Ace Decoder, the end-to-end solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, error-free video streams over any network.



