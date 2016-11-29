VITEC to Demonstrate Full Range of Streaming Solutions at Government Video Expo 2016

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Nov. 21, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will exhibit the latest version of its IPTV solution along with its award-winning portable and end-to-end streaming appliances at Government Video Expo in booth 510 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from Dec. 7-8.

"Broadcast-quality content and comprehensive video management capabilities are paramount to the success of military operations and government agencies," said Dan Quinn, federal sales director at VITEC. "VITEC is strongly committed to meeting the unique requirements of these organizations, providing them with award-winning, innovative streaming and media management tools to solve complexities and keep pace with the quickly evolving nature of these installations."

For the first time, VITEC will show its EZ TV 8.0 IPTV platform. The turn-key system features new enhancements and comprehensive digital signage capabilities, allowing organizations to create eye-catching digital signs, centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface, and automate video streaming workflows and signage campaigns from powerful, hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points that provide low latency 1080p60 playback and the reliability required for large-scale deployments.

Also on display will be VITEC's credit card-sized MGW Pico TOUGH, the world's smallest H.264 HD/SD encoding solution and streaming appliance. Weighing less than 400 grams, MGW Pico TOUGH sets a new standard of performance for manned and unmanned airborne platforms, military vehicles, and ground units. The MGW Pico TOUGH consumes less than 7 watts of power for 1080p encoding with KLV/STANAG metadata and features simultaneous, low-latency streaming of two sources from HD-SDI and analog composite signals, JITC-compliant metadata processing, AES encryption, error-correction technology, real-time resolution scaling, and image cropping. The rugged enclosure uses MIL-DTL-38999 connectors and is certified for extreme environmental conditions.

VITEC will also highlight its MGW Ace appliance, the industry-leading 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video, and the MGW D265, a portable HEVC IP decoder. The powerful yet compact MGW Ace provides pristine video quality with its HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 encoding capabilities. With a wide selection of I/Os and low-power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. When the MGW Ace is coupled with the MGW D265, these devices become an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi(TM) error-correction capabilities.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. (C) 2016 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/161121VITEC.doc

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC-EZ-TV-V8.jpg

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Vitec_MM video streaming solutions will be on display at %23gvexpo Booth 510 - https://goo.gl/c7ITKe

Visit VITEC at Government Video Expo, Booth 510

Social Media Links:

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter:https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm