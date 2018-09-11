VITEC Debuts MGW Diamond Encoder at IBC2018

The Multichannel HEVC Encoder Expands VITEC’s Award-Winning HEVC Ecosystem

PARIS — Sept. 11, 2018—VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced the new multichannel HEVC MGW Diamond encoder on Stand 7.C34 at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18, in Amsterdam. The MGW Diamond adds quad-channel HEVC encoding in a compact and portable form factor to the VITEC HEVC product lineup.

"The MGW Diamond is a much-needed solution in our ever-changing video landscape,” said Richard Bernard, product manager at VITEC. “Its attractive channel-count-to-footprint ratio supports our customers’ field-based applications within the sports, enterprise, defense, and surveillance markets. VITEC’s comprehensive HEVC offering includes broadcast-grade contribution appliances, head-end 4K IPTV encoders and now, with the debut of the MGW Diamond, an ultra-compact, quad-channel streaming appliance for field applications.”

The MGW Diamond is a versatile solution that enables point-to-point and point-to-multipoint streaming with the benefits of low-bandwidth and low-latency streaming from four inputs with up to eight streams output. Making its global debut at IBC2018, the compact, power-efficient, and portable HEVC and H.264 HD/SD encoder is the ideal solution for any multichannel application with stringent size, weight, and power requirements (SWaP). The MGW Diamond delivers HEVC encoding in a fraction of the footprint of comparable encoders, with the ability to capture up to four 3G/HD/SD-SDI or composite inputs and live stream up to eight channels.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC’s H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company’s tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

Caption: VITEC’s MGW Diamond Quad-Channel Portable HEVC Encoder