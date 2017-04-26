VITEC Announces Highest HEVC Quality

PARIS, France -- April 25, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced its second-generation HEVC codec (GEN2). Powering the company's field-proven MGW Ace Encoder -- the industry's first portable HEVC hardware-based encoder -- this new codec sets new industry standards in quality surpassing the second best HEVC codec competitor by 20 percent. When paired with MGW Ace Decoder, it becomes a fully hardware-based, end-to-end 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC encode/decode streaming solution that supports the most demanding and diverse video streaming use cases.



"By offering unmatched HEVC encoding performance, our MGW Ace Encoder is the perfect solution for reducing OPEX in point-to-point video transmission," said Richard Bernard, product manager at VITEC. "Our entire installed base can benefit from this major update, allowing superior video quality."



"VITEC continues to usher in the most advanced, reliable, and affordable streaming technology available, and it's due to our persistence and heavy investment in algorithms and codec optimization," said Philippe Wetzel, founder and CEO of VITEC. "With the release of GEN2, we have added another remarkable advancement to our product offering that enables our customers to flawlessly transmit their video streams in the highest possible quality while reducing costs."



A white paper comparing video quality of leading encoders can be found at hevc.vitec.com. More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.



# # #



About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.



Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.



All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2017 VITEC



PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/170425VITEC.docx

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_FRONT.jpg



Visit VITEC at 2017 NAB Show, Booth SL6005



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Vitec_MM%20announces%20second-generation%20HEVC%20codec%20at%202017%20%23NABShow%20-%20https://goo.gl/W2kLdh%20@NABShow



Social Media Links:

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter:https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube:http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm