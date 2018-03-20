VITEC Adds Powerful New Video Wall and DRM Functionality to EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform

The Extensive Upgrade Simplifies Video Wall Deployment and Management, Integrates With Leading Service Providers' Gateways



SUNNYVALE, Calif. — March 20, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its award-winning, enterprise-grade EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform can now manage and drive complex video wall setups and is interoperable with the latest content protection and DRM standards required by the leading services providers for IPTV deployments. These capabilities are fully supported through the EZ TV Platform, with DRM integration also available across VITEC's IPTV set-top-boxes, signage end-points, and the cutting-edge EZ TV IPTV mobile app. Attendees will see a live demonstration of the new EZ TV release at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12, at the Las Vegas Convention Center — booth SL6821.



"This release adds incredible value to our market-leading EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform," said Eli Garten, vice president of IPTV & Enterprise Video Solutions at VITEC. "Our EZ TV Platform powers the IPTV and signage services for most tier one news organizations, broadcast centers, government facilities, and military commands, and has been the system of choice for many sports organizations that are building new facilities or upgrading existing venues. We continue to rapidly advance the platform, adding innovative functionality that allows our customers to achieve more with the system and to enhance the video experience provided to their users."



VITEC's video wall solution is designed to simplify deployment and management of projects involving IPTV, digital signage, and video wall content, while delivering a breathtaking visual experience. The new EZ TV video wall processors are 100-percent hardware-based, feature low-latency native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K, and support interactive content, video, and imagery transformations. Up to 60 displays can be managed from a single processor, including nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls.



In addition to the video wall and new DRM integration, the new release adds enterprise IPTV capabilities. This includes time-shifted TV, a new mobile app for iOS and Android devices that allows users to stream video from the field back to HQ in addition to playing IPTV content, real-time enhancement of HEVC streams delivered over lossy networks, and TAA-compliant, high-performance end-points.



About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device. Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances



