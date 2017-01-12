VITEC Acquires Stake In Anevia's Share Capital

PARIS, France -- Jan. 11, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it has become a shareholder of Anevia, a global leader in OTT and IPTV software for the delivery of live TV and video on demand (VOD). VITEC now owns 8 percent of Anevia's share capital through an over-the-counter transaction of a block of shares.

"As a digital video technology pioneer and leader, VITEC's strategic development is driven by innovative solutions that deliver flawless video experiences. Anevia is a renowned solution provider with strong know-how in the field of OTT and IP software solutions," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. "Like VITEC, innovation has always been at the heart of Anevia's development, enabling its teams to constantly offer the most advanced technologies in its sector. This stake is confirmation of Anevia's relevance and positioning in the market. We hope to contribute in accelerating the company's development by offering our complementary expertise and access to our network."

Anevia is a global leader in OTT and IPTV solution software for the delivery of live TV and VOD. Founded in 2003 by the developers of the well-known VLC media player, Anevia also pioneered cloud DVR and multiscreen solutions, enabling viewers to watch TV wherever, whenever on every screen. Anevia software and solutions have been successfully adopted by TV broadcasters, tier 1 and tier 2 telecommunication service providers, and many private and public companies. Most recently, Anevia has undergone a major transformation within its product offering as well as cost restructuring within some areas of the organization. These actions have resulted in a return to growth and allowed Anevia to improve its profitability.



Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC features the most extensive H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering on the market. The company deploys its award-winning, broadcast-grade streaming appliances and IPTV and digital solutions across a broad range of sectors that include broadcast news agencies, military units and government departments, multisite houses of worship, business corporations, and multipurpose arenas and stadiums. Its clients include the Golden 1 Center multipurpose arena in Sacramento, Calif.; the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.; Feature Story News (FSN) broadcast news agency; U.S. Air Force Academy's Center for Character and Leadership Development; The Bridge Christian Church; and others. In 2016, VITEC was chosen as Streaming Media Magazine's annual list of top 100 global companies that matter in the online video industry for the fourth consecutive year.

"I am very delighted to see VITEC joining Anevia's shareholders," said Laurent Lafarge, CEO of Anevia. "This is a strong sign of the international recognition of Anevia technology. I am convinced that this first step will initiate a collaboration that should contribute to the future growth of Anevia -- particularly in the enterprise market segment, building on VITEC's experience in many industrial sectors, notably sport, education, medicine, and transport."

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

