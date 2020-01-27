VITEC Acquires IPtec Inc. to Strengthen Leadership in Broadcast Contribution and Remote Production Market

ATLANTA — Jan. 23, 2020 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced the strategic acquisition of IPtec Inc., a developer and manufacturer of industry-leading solutions for low-latency transfer of telemetry and video-over-IP networks. This acquisition is the third the company has made within this vertical in the last 18 months, continuing VITEC's growth in broadcast contribution and remote production.

"IPtec is highly respected in the military and broadcast verticals," said Kevin Ancelin, VP Worldwide Broadcast Sales, VITEC. "IPtec introduces the benefits of J2K, MPEG-2, and legacy H.264 4:2:2 10-bit codec support, as well as a full duplex encoder/decoder and a telemetry-to-IP gateway that complement VITEC's portfolio of high-quality, low-latency HEVC codecs. Together, our solutions will provide customers with a purpose-built technology platform capable of delivering broadcast-quality media streams even under the most extreme conditions."

Effective this month, this acquisition will add IPtec's product families to the VITEC lineup. This includes the VNP Series video network processors, which support full-duplex encode-decode; H.264, AVC-I, and MPEG-2 video standards; and AAC and MPEG-1 Layer II audio standards, in a redundantly powered ½ RU package. The current IPtec VNP Series will be maintained as its product roadmap merges into VITEC's HEVC portfolio offering. VITEC will also add the TNP Telemetry Network Processor Series, which addresses the need for transmitting timing-sensitive data signals over IP networks in telemedicine, defense, and industrial applications.

