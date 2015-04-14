Visual Unity Global Announces Changes in Management and Board

Leading OTT solutions provider Visual Unity Global has announced a change of CEO and leadership in corporate governance. As of April 1st, 2015, Mr. Daniel Lynch and Arnd Fröhlich have joined the ranks of Visual Unity Global’s Board of Directors. With their appointment the company continues its strategic growth and focus on solidifying its position as a global online video solution leader.

Daniel Lynch, Managing Partner of 3TS Capital Partners has joined the Board of Directors of Visual Unity Global as Chairman, to help oversee strategic and corporate development. Arnd Fröhlich, Visual Unity’s Head of Sales for Russia and CIS, has taken on the role of CEO.

Arnd Fröhlich has a wealth of industry experience, having spent over 20 years in German and US companies focused on OTT, video delivery and Broadcast oriented sales. He distinguished himself by creating the very first mobile TV services in Europe, for his client Vodafone. He has also been involved in successful mergers and acquisitions in the industry.

"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Visual Unity Global family, to thank Founder and outgoing CEO, Tomas Petru, for his 20 years of leadership and effort. Under his guidance Visual Unity Global went from being a small Czech limited company to a worldwide force in the broadcast, OTT and video delivery market. Under his leadership Visual Unity Global recently secured a US $7.2 million investment which has enabled the company to address a worldwide client base," says Arnd Fröhlich. "I look forward to working with Visual‘s talented team of professionals and to deliver value to both our clients and investors."

Daniel Lynch, Managing Partner of 3TS Capital Partners and the new Chairman, adds: "Visual Unity Global has already established a strong position and we believe that with these management changes the company will further accellerate its success around the world."

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a global company with its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, and offices in other key cities in the USA, Europe and Asia. Customers include as Al Aan, Tanzania Box, Cinemas of India and RSI. The company also has a number of international sales partners including Imagine Communications and DOTS. As a Multiscreen Solution Provider, Visual Unity bridges the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD Outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com