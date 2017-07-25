Vislink Showcases HCAM, Next Generation HEVC 4K UHD Wireless Camera Transmitter, at IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM, JULY 25, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc.("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions for the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announces that its Vislink business will showcase its new HCAM, an HEVC 4K UHD camera transmitter, to the European market at IBC 2017. HCAM will be among the exciting products for broadcast, sports and entertainment being jointly presented by Vislink and IMT at Stand 1.A69at the conference.



HCAM represents the next generation of HEVC 4K UHD on-camera wireless transmitters for broadcast, ENG and prosumer cameras due to its highly flexible and configurable mounting options and intuitive video interfaces. HCAM permits 4K UHD wireless video with a 70ms latency via Vislink's world leading RF modulation.





"We are excited to showcase HCAM to the European market at IBC 2017," says James Walton, president of IMT, Ltd. and head of all IMT and Vislink business operations outside of the Americas. "In releasing HCAM, Vislink has created an optimum solution that makes 4K UHD wireless transmission an attainable option. With user-interchangeable RF modules and a range of software options, HCAM continues the line of innovative, high-performance wireless camera systems from IMT and Vislink."





HCAM features interchangeable, futureproof dual SFP modules supporting quad 3/6/12G SDI/HDMI/Fiber Optic/SMPTE 2022-6 HD-SDI over IP interfaces. It's also designed with Wi-fi and Bluetooth control via a dedicated Android and iOS app. In addition, the unit features integrated camera control with Vislink FocalPoint compatibility and direct-docking V-Lock and Anton/Bauer battery plates with integral power feed through. It is also compatible with Vislink's L1750 range of transmitter modules.





"With the broadcast industry moving more and more towards 4K UHD programming, HCAM fills the need for reliable HEVC transmission," adds Walton. "HEVC allows for better compression without sacrificing quality, especially when working with data-intensive 4K content. Broadcasters will now be able to go places and do things never before thought possible when out in the field as well as when covering live broadcast events."





About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.





IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.





xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.





Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.