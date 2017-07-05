Vislink Receives $300,000 Order for Wireless Video Systems from Leading Middle East Sports Broadcasting Organization

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, JULY 5, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that its Vislink business has received an order with an approximate value of $300,000 from a leading sports broadcast organization in the Middle East region for its wireless video systems.





To fulfill the client's requirements, Vislink designed and configured a fully integrated wireless video transmission system, capable of supporting demanding open water-based sports competitions. Among the unique challenges the Vislink system addressed, was the need to support extended video transmission distances of over 15 miles in extremely hot and humid conditions. Vislink created a solution that featured a series of transmitter and receiver systems specially housed in compact form factors that could guarantee robust performance, maximum transportability and flexible coverage support.





"This order is another example of our IMT and Vislink businesses offering innovative solutions to meet the challenges of dynamic sports broadcasting," says George Schmitt, Executive Chairman and CEO of xG Technology. "IMT and Vislink have amassed long histories as key suppliers to prominent sports video production clients around the world, and they continue to deliver products recognized for their uncompromising performance, transmission quality, extended operating ranges and configuration flexibility."





About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.





IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.





xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.





Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.





