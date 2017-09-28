Visit VidOvation at the 2017 NAB Show New York, Booth N819 With AVIWEST

LAKE FOREST, Calif. -- Sept. 28, 2017 -- VidOvation today announced that Craig Abrams has joined the company as director of business development. In that role, Abrams will be a major contributor to the company's growing North American sales team serving the broadcast, sports, government, AV, enterprise, and house of worship markets.



"After decades in the video-transmission and broadcast industries, Craig has the expertise, relationships, and historical knowledge to lead us through our next phase of growth," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "I am excited to have Craig on our team. Our solutions go way beyond broadcast, as many of our customers can tell you. Craig's experience in wireless, fiber optics, and IPTV will be a major asset when working with organizations outside the newsgathering world, such as government or religious entities, that need to share video among sites."



Abrams comes to VidOvation from Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), where he served as broadcast sales director for IMT's Nucomm brand of advanced digital microwave video systems for the broadcast market. In that role, Abrams handled sales to and relationships with networks, station groups, individual television stations, production companies, distribution outlets, and system integrators throughout the United States. Prior to IMT, Abrams held similar executive sales positions at companies specializing in microwave, satellite, and fiber transmission for broadcast television.



More information about VidOvation and its product line is available at www.vidovation.com.



About VidOvation

VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle -- from project consulting and management to engineering and design to warranty and support. Learn more about how VidOvation is moving video forward at vidovation.com.



Craig Abrams, Director of Business Development, VidOvation



